Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I am the sixth child of 11 (in 15 years) so I have five older siblings and five younger ones. Talk about Middle Child Syndrome.”
Your current career position?
“I am a Realtor with Keller Williams in Mt. Juliet specializing in helping families with residential properties. As a member of Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors, I serve on their Community Involvement Committee.”
Married, children?
“Married to Mark Streets for 27 years. When we found out children weren’t in our ‘plan’ we went to the dogs, literally.”
Schooling?
“College was a bit expensive for a family of 11 so I decided to go to trade schools. I started cosmetology school at 16 years old while still in high school and graduated at 17. A couple years at Solano Junior College and then Airline Training School at Oakland Airport.”
What brought you to Mt. Juliet?
“In August of 1995 Mark was approached with a job opportunity that gave him the option of Memphis, Little Rock or Nashville. I had been to Nashville in 1990 for vacation and fell in love with it back then. So, when this opportunity came up, I said Nashville.”
I know you are a long-time real estate agent? What did you do prior to that?
“I worked styling hair for 15 years. In 1990, my sister Peggy and I owned and operated a travel agency in California for several years before I moved to Tennessee. When I moved here, I worked for HCA in their corporate travel department and then was lucky to become part of the Southwest Airlines family in 1998. I started as a customer service agent at the Nashville airport and then became a flight attendant. I was flying during 9/11 but two years later Mark and I decided one of us should be on the ground and that was me.”
What drew you to real estate?
“When I was making my decision about leaving (Southwest) a friend of mine, Corey Gerulis, was building houses said get your real estate license and work with me, so I did. I chose Keller Williams because I believed in and appreciate their mission;To build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving.”
How hard is it to sell houses? What’s the environment now?
“We are in a ‘shifting’ market, with limited inventory and interest rates higher than we have seen a few years, it can put those on a tight budget out of the market and prospective sellers that already have a mortgage at a lower rate think twice. About three years ago, Dorothea Meisch and I partnered to form Pet Friendly Streets team and it’s been proving to be a great partnership.”
What is your advice for fellow women entrepreneurs?
“Lead a life by design not by default, be a great listener, never stop learning no matter what age, and always stay humble and kind.”
Tell us about your work with the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter.
“I was involved when I was on the board for the Humane Association of Wilson County before Mt. Juliet had a shelter. I was part of a committee to show the importance and need to have a shelter in our growing city. I have been the secretary on the board for about 10 years.”
When did your work with Lifehouse Rescue and Country K9 rescue start?
“One of the first people I met when we moved here in 1995 was Sara Felmlee and she introduced me to these rescue groups as well as some others. My biggest passion was and is Spay & Neuter.”
What are some challenges and perks with these rescue groups?
As with any non-profit its always about doing the most with the budget, being a good steward of your donors’ monies, keeping volunteers passionate about their cause and letting them know they are helping to make a difference in their particular cause.”
Do you foster dogs? How many thru the years? Did you just give up and fall in love with a pup?
“We have fostered hundreds of pets over the years, and yes some were ‘foster failures.’ You know you can’t keep them all, so you work with them to adapt to being in a home setting, not only for adopting but for retention.”
Is there a special tale from fostering dogs?
“One of my foster failures is a dog we named Henry. He is a Maltese Dachshund mix (among others). About seven years ago, our friend Sara runs Sumner Spay/Neuter clinic and pulled him from animal control. He had “bit” on his kennel so could have been euthanized, but the shelter knew Sara and trusted her temperament evaluations. She asked me to foster him until he could get to see the veterinarian to be neutered before being available for adoption. We’ve always been good at not keeping the smaller dogs because they’re easier to place but this little guy stole our hearts so here is where he stayed.”
Tell us about your service with Rotary in Mt. Juliet.
I was a Rotarian in California so when I moved here and was asked to join a new Rotary club, Mt Juliet Noon Rotary, I said sign me up. I am a charter member and had the honor of serving Mt. Juliet Noon Club as the 2021/2022 President.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“Don’t compare your insides with other people’s outsides. Be your best self.”
Hobbies?
“I’m pretty simple, companion animals, travel, hiking, entertaining and good wine.”
Mentor?
“In my spiritual life, my mom. In 1970 she had just turned 40 and had a massive stroke. Being a devote Catholic, she had the Last Anointing but did not leave us (all 11 still at home). The doctors called her their miracle patient. It did leave her paralyzed on her left side but after many months, she learned to walk and talk again and lived until she was 86. She did not show resentment toward God but showed him love and gratitude for letting her live. In my animal welfare life, I would say Sara Felmlee.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Loving life with my friends and family. Pretty much all of the wonderful things I have in front of me today. I am blessed.”