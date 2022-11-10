Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born and raised in Jackson, Tenn. I currently live in Mt. Juliet. I moved to Mt. Juliet in 2006 to be closer to my wife’s family and begin to set down roots.”
Married and children?
“I am married to Hannah and our children are Finn, Jack and Remy.”
Education?
“I have a B.S. at Union University, M.S. at University of Memphis and Ed.S. at Tennessee State University.”
What was the moment you chose a career in education?
“The moment I chose education was in my freshman year of college. We were watching ‘Dead Poets Society’ as a pledge group in my fraternity, and I was inspired to be what Robin Williams’ character was for his students.I made good grades in school, but I was definitely a nuisance to my teachers and principals.”
Were you a teacher?
“I taught mostly middle school, seventh and eighth grades, and I taught every subject. I taught in Jackson, Memphis, Ripley, Metro Nashville and Wilson County Schools.”
What is your experience with Wilson County Schools?
“I have been with Wilson County Schools for 11 years. I became principal at West Wilson Middle School in 2018. I left WWMS to become principal of Green Hill High School in November of 2019. (GHHS currently has 1,670 students and 100 teachers.)”
What is it like being in charge of a new high school?
“It was definitely challenging due to the (2020) tornado and pandemic. Most people in the community did not know anything about me, and not being able to hold large gatherings and meet face-to-face created communications issues. The triumph is definitely our school culture. Our students are amazing, parents are very supportive, and it shows in how they represent our school with enthusiasm and positivity.”
What are your goals as GHHS principal?
“I just want to create a learning environment where students are valued as well as challenged.”
What are some of the uplifting moments in your career?
“It is always uplifting to have past students, whether from teaching or administration, reach out to let you know how valued they felt as a part of your class/school community.”
What is on your bucket list?
“Climb Mt. Kilimanjaro or Chimborazo.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“Raising wonderful children and graduating students who are amazing people and community members.”
What is a pivotal moment that guided your career?
“Dr. Donna Wright, our former director of schools, really challenged me to take risks, not be afraid to fail, and grow from those experiences.”
What are your hobbies?
“Rock climbing, backpacking, BMX bike riding. And most people are shocked when they find out I like NASCAR, like watch every race like it.”
What is your idea of perfect happiness?
“Hanging out with my wife and children out in nature.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“Bear Grylls. The guy is just so positive and I love his energy. I would just want to hang out in nature and talk family and spirituality.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“As the principal of GHHS.”
}Movie or book person?
“I am a book person. My favorite is ‘Wizard & Glass’ by Stephen King.”