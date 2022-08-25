Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now.
“I was born in Seattle, raised in Flushing, N.Y., then lived in northern Virginia for a short time. I’ve been in Nashville 41 years.”
Current career position?
“Owner and operator of Aqua Bella Day Spa & Hair Studio as well as a real estate agent for 35 years.”
Married, children?
“I have been married for 34 years to Ron Tucker. No kiddos just a fur baby (a toy poodle named Rosie).”
Education?
“I went to Herndon High in Virginia. I studied cosmetology at Nashville Tech and graduated in 1982.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“I opened Aqua Bella in 2005. As an agent I knew what was coming down the pike and I wanted to be a part of the amazing city.”
Your first job?
“I worked at Vaughn’s Hair Fashion in Brentwood for a short time, then on to Just Hair Salon in 1983, which I bought with another girl in 1991 in Nashville. I sold it in 2005 to open Aqua Bella (in 2005).”
When did you realize you wanted to be a hair stylist?
“I was blessed to attend a high school that offered cosmetology. I was 15. I moved to Nashville at 17 and finished my hours at Nashville Tech.”
How did you get the savvy to start Aqua Bella? Was it scary? What motivated you?
“Back then there wasn’t social media to speak of, but I read and listened to everything I could get my hands on to grow as a leader and a stylist. I took a 360 class in 2003 that motivated me to want more. It was scary because Providence wasn’t even started yet, and I was afraid we would be up on the hill of Adams Lane all by myself.”
Tell us about how you developed your business?
“I love people. Being around people. I have the gift to gab, so they say. I listen to a lot of podcasts and read our industry magazines to keep up with the growing trends.”
How many stylists now? I know some are long-term. What makes them stay?
“I have 35 employees. One that has been with me 24 years. A lot of them from almost the beginning. We just have an amazing staff. Everyone gets along so good. They grew with each other personally and professional. Getting married, having kids. It’s like they have so much in common.”
What do you specialize in?
“I love coloring and cutting. It’s my passion.”
What’s the buzz hair-wise in Mt. Juliet?
“The latest and the greatest are anything goes. Long, short and all colors. That’s what makes this so fun. We don’t have to cut the same hair cut on everyone.”
You are a community activist. What are your top organizations.
“I sit as president of the Board of Realtors of EMTAR. I sit on the board for the Chamber of Commerce, as well as Leadership Wilson and the Mt. Juliet animal shelter. I’m also in the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club.”
You are known for your outreaches thru the years. What are your favorites?
“Our fashion show we hold every September benefiting CASA. The Mt. Juliet Chamber Golf Tournament, our RPAC auction, our scholarship program for both EMTAR and the chamber.”
What is your advice for women entrepreneurs.
“Listen and follow women who have already paved that road for us like Ali Brown, JJ Virgin and so many more. Read autobiographies of successful people.”
Challenges in your career? Perks? Uplifting moments?
“My challenge is to always find ways to keep my staff happy and growing. I have one job and that is to make them successful. My perks are all the love, hugs and kisses I getevery day frommy staff and my clients. In September I’ll be celebrating my 40th anniversary in this industry and I still love it like I did in 1982.”
Do you ever want to slow down?
“Oh yes. I have in a lot of ways. I haven’t taken any new clients in a few years. I just want to focus on the ones I have.”
Love to travel?
“Oh, how I love to travel. I’m always going somewhere. Mostly to Daytona Beach where I have a house in Margaritaville. I am looking forward to going to Israel next year with Providence Church.”
What is your biggest accomplishment?
“I guess Aqua Bella. I feel it’s my baby. I gave it a name and a heartbeat, and it has given me so much joy.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Always remember we are servants. We are here to serve our clients.”
Hobbies?
“I like to ride my e-bike, read, and entertain as much as I can at my home.”
What would surprise us about you?
“I used to drive a race car. When you are married to a race car driver, he builds you a race car.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Dolly Parton. She is an amazing businesswoman.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Making memories with my amazing husband and all of my friends. I’m so blessed with a lot of great friends.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why? What would you ask?
“Lucille Ball. I just love everything about her. I would ask her what the advice was she received.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“I guess retired. But as long as I love what I do, I really don’t want to quit.”
Favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The people. There’s no place like Mt. Juliet.”