Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Johnson City and lived there until I got married in 1992. We built a house in 1994 and other than a brief move back to Johnson City I’ve lived here ever since and it’s become my home.”
Married? Children?
“I was married for 25 years and have twin boys, 23, and a daughter, 18. Their dad passed away six years ago very unexpectedly and I remarried about a year and a half ago.”
What brought you to the Mt. Juliet area?
“We built our first home in Hickory Hill and were the third home in that neighborhood. We developed so many wonderful friendships here I would have to say it was the people.”
Your first job?
“My dad was a banker and would liquidate businesses and repo cars. My first job was helping him. I remember dropping him off at some random location to pick up a car. In retrospect, I can’t believe he took me to do that.”
How long were you and co-owner Carmelita Stafford friends before you came up with the concept of Sister’s WhimZy?
“I guess we had known each other about five or six years. We did community events in our neighborhood together so I knew we worked well together.”
How did this idea come about?
“The business Carm had worked for sold and I had been looking to get back into the workforce after being home with my kids for 12 years. I asked her if she would be interested in doing something together and after mulling it over for a week or so she agreed. We opened in 2012 right beside Highbrow Studio on Lebanon Road. Our first location was roughly 400 square feet.”
Tell us about the move to the shop’s current location?
“When Carm and I opened, our dream was always have a little old house, but there aren’t many available. When Dot & Stells closed, Skip Nipper asked us to come look at the property and I never thought we could afford it. It was a total God-thing that it worked out the way it did.”
What is special about Carmelita?
“I am so blessed to have several good friends, but Carm is special. She has done things for me that most friends just aren’t asked to do. She’s pretended to be me on phone conversations that were hard for me to handle, she’s kept up with things when I had grief-brain and was nothing but dead weight. She’s brutally honest when I need it, has my back no matter what and is so protective of me it’s scary. Plus, she has FBI skills like no other! She’s family.”
What are your main duties at Sister’s WhimZy?
“I have a serious deficit where numbers are concerned and much prefer customer service and interaction. I love meeting new people and developing relationships with them. I have several who have crossed over from customer to friend.”
Your favorite part of your job?
“Being able to help someone. Sometimes people come in and need a hard gift for someone going through a hard time. Helping them find the perfect thing that will brighten someone’s day when they are hurting is a total blessing.”
Uplifting moments in your career and personal life?
“I never thought about it, but the shop has given me a platform to give back to a community that has been so good to me. When we were a drop off for donations after the tornado or can collect funds for people who have lost a loved one or are going through expensive medical treatments — I never considered when we opened that we would have so many wonderful opportunities to give back.”
You got married fairly recently. Can you tell us about your journey toward that?
“I met my husband about a year after John’s death. That first year was difficult in so many ways and Alvin and I did a lot of healing together. We are total opposites, but have the best life together and have SO much fun.”
I saw you riding a horse in the Christmas Parade. Do you own a horse and like to ride?
“(Her husband) has always had horses and I am definitely a novice but I love it. I’m still learning but we have several and they are so peaceful and calming. I just love being in the field with them. The horses got out one morning and I corralled them back in the fence by myself before they got to downtown Watertown.”
Your bucket list for life in general?
“My No. 1 goal in life has always been to be happy. I don’t have to travel or have big houses, fancy cars etc. to accomplish that goal. It’s a choice every day.”
Your future goals?
“To retire and drive around the U.S. in a camper. We’ll stay out of the big cities and hit every little, tiny town that looks interesting.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who would it be?
“My granddad. He developed Alzheimer’s before I was an adult and I would really like to go back and have a conversation with him.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“The people — definitely the people and the way they rally and support each other through a crisis.”
Pets?
“Three dogs, eight horses and three ducks.”