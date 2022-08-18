Porter

Civil engineer Rob Porter has lived in Mt. Juliet since 1962.

 JOSH BETHEA

Please tell us a little about yourself.

“I was born in Joliet, Ill., lived the first five years in Lockport, just outside of Chicago, where my mom is from. I moved to Mt Juliet in 1962 to a small, white house my dad and grandfather built on Old Mt Juliet Road. Currently, we live in our dream home on General Kershaw Drive on Old Hickory Lake.”

