Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Joliet, Ill., lived the first five years in Lockport, just outside of Chicago, where my mom is from. I moved to Mt Juliet in 1962 to a small, white house my dad and grandfather built on Old Mt Juliet Road. Currently, we live in our dream home on General Kershaw Drive on Old Hickory Lake.”
Current career position?
“I am currently doing consulting work for Civil Site Design Group, a civil engineering/planning firm I founded in 2001 with my partner Kevin Gangaware and sold a few years ago. I also do some development work with an old friend of mine, Brock Rust, as Village Green of Old Hickory.”
Married, children?
“I have been married 34 years to my wonderful wife, Cindy. We have two children, Jessica, an architect with Gresham Smith and Partners and my son, Jake, a civil engineer with CSDG.”
Your education?
“I have a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Tennessee Tech University.”
Have you always been a left-brain type of person?
“Yes, math and science were always my favorite. I did enjoy art as a hobby when I was younger, in fact, I started out in Pre-Architecture in college before I came to the realization that I made a much better civil engineer than I did an artist.”
Explain what a civil engineer is.
“Civil engineers do the design that shapes their environments to suit their needs. It’s one of the oldest branches of engineering, dating back to when people first stared living in permanent settlements. We design, construct and maintain infrastructure projects of all kinds that meet basic human needs.”
What skills must you possess to be a civil engineer?
“I think you have to have a lot of common sense to be a good engineer. You have to have a good grasp of mathematics and physics, and always remember two basic things, every action in life has an equal and opposite reaction and water runs downhill.”
What was your first project?
“We were very blessed when we started out, a few of our first projects were the Fairvue Plantation Golf and Country Club, a continued relationship with Opryland Hotel and the Providence Development in Mt Juliet.”
How did you grow your business? Did you focus on Mt. Juliet?
“We just capitalized on relationships I had developed of the 20 years of projects I had before we started CSDG. We worked in basically a 10-county area in and around Nashville, where our corporate HQ currently is located.”
What was your magic formula that helped CSDG grow? How many people are involved? The diversity of their skill sets?
“I consider myself a good engineer, but for a company like CSDG to succeed, I used the adage to surround myself with people smarter and more talented than I was. It has worked for 22 years. We currently have around 50 folks that collaborate on all sorts of engineering and planning projects.”
About how many projects have you completed?
“I believe somewhere close to 3,000 different projects.”
What are some of your prominent projects? A favorite one?
“We have worked on Providence, Providence West and now Providence Central for over 20 years. We are the engineers for the Nashville Zoo, we have been on the design teams for the Pinnacle Tower, Ascend Amphitheatre, Under Armour, Amazon, the AT&T Building, oneCity, The River North Development, Five Oaks Golf and Country Club and several of the lifestyle communities both here in Mt. Juliet and across Middle Tennessee. I guess if I have a couple of favorites, they would have been the Opryland Hotel that I worked on for 20 years through its development, and on a personal note, helping to design the Mt Juliet High School (where my dad, both my kids and myself went to high school) and St. Stephens Church, where my family worships.”
What are you working on now?
“Providence Central takes a lot of my time right now and we have a number of new projects out on Golden Bear Parkway coming up very soon.”
Challenges in your career? Perks? Uplifting moments?
“The biggest challenge we have in what we do so many times is not the actual design, but rather getting through all of the approval processes. But once its all finished, it’s very rewarding being able to drive around the area I live in and take pride in what we’ve been a part of.”
Why do you have such a passion for community service?
“I guess I’ve always remembered something my dad said you me when I was growing up, “if not you, then who?” and I took it literally, I guess. I really haven’t been able to say no to too many people over the years, I’m a long time Rotarian (twice named MJ Rotarian of the Year), coached and served on the MJ Little League Board for 12 years, served on the MJ Chamber Board for nearly 12 years, the MJ Senior Center Board, and I serve on the Tennessee Tech CEE Board, the Cumberland University Board of Trustees and the Summit Hospital Board.”
Do you ever want to slow down?
“I sometimes think that it’s like a country or our city, “if you’re not growing, you’re dying,” so as long as I can help, I think I’ll keep helping.”
A Bucket List project?
“Honestly, I don’t know of a project type that I haven’t worked on in my career, but one of my best of all recently happened. I got to work on a small mixed-use project where my daughter was the architectural designer and my son was the civil engineer helping us with the site, I hope they understand how special that was to me and that I hope it happens again some time.”
Future goals?
“I’m a cancer survivor, so my goals are pretty simple, to get to live and enjoy every day with the folks I love.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“Definitely leaving the large company I spent the first 20 years of my career with and starting CSDG.”
Hobbies?
“I love to travel with my family. I play golf, enjoy living on the lake. I grew up playing baseball, I coached baseball, I raised a college-level baseball pitcher, I travel around the US going to baseball games. My goal is to see a game at every Major League park in the country.”
Mentor?
“An old friend of mine that gave me my first engineering job, Harold Fulghum.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“I really think this answer is a group of people … teachers. They have the toughest job in the world. My dad is a retired teacher and knowing the patience he must have had, and what he sacrificed for his students, I know I couldn’t do it.”
Favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“Definitely, the community’s longtime commitment to youth sports of all kinds.”
Pets?
“We currently have two senior shelter dogs. Talk about true unconditional love.”