Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Nashville, raised in the Lakewood area, and moved to Mt. Juliet at age 13 in 1972.”
Married, children?
“Married to Rene Lee for 43 years, two sons Shane and Gary Lee.”
Education?
“Andrew Jackson Elementary School, Mt. Juliet High School Class of 1977 and four years at MTSU.”
What did you do before joining the City of Mt. Juliet?
“Before coming to Mt. Juliet, I was self-employed with Lee’s Home Improvements.”
Are you an outdoors person? Is being a parks director your “dream job”?
“I would definitely prefer to spend my time outdoors. Being parks director has been very rewarding and I am very blessed.”
Give us the timeline to becoming parks director. What qualities do you think you possess that led you to the rise in the ranks?
“I started working with my dad after school at Lee Decorators and went on to start my own company. I started working for the City of Mt. Juliet in 2000 for the benefits and stability. I never say can’t or won’t or not my job.”
What are your duties as parks director?
“I oversee a great crew at parks. I oversee all city mowing, events, programs, and 10 very nice parks and greenways.”
We may think being a parks director involves overseeing parks and lots of outdoors time. I’m sure there is much more to it. What are some of the other parts of that position?
“Making the parks budget, maintenance, lots of planning and meetings. We’re never satisfied, always doing self-assessment.”
What are your biggest challenges?
“As with any department funding, our (board of commissioners) has been very generous, however there is only so much money to go around.”
Your proudest moment?
“When (City Manager) Kenny Martin had the confidence and trust to make me parks director.”
Your most profound moment?
“Working with Big Brothers to bring Christmas to needy families.”
How many employees under your helm? You seem to be a cheerleader for city employees. Why is that important?
“I have 16 employees, and I am the biggest cheerleader because city employees are the best. I know it’s cliché, but the city is one big family.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“My biggest accomplishment is hiring great team members.”
It seems you have a heart to serve. How did this come about?
“I’ve always loved seeing the smile on people’s faces when you give them something.”
The prettiest place in Mt. Juliet?
“Charlie Daniels Park of course.”
People seem to want a public pool. Wasn’t there some movement toward a Jimmy Floyd-type facility in Mt. Juliet?
“There still is, it’s just a priority thing.”
Current biggest project for the parks department?
“Building tennis and pickleball courts at Mundy Park.”
Where do you see the city’s park system five years from now?
“We hope to have an all-inclusive park and launching plans for an indoor pool facility.”
Who is your role model?
“My dad. He was the hardest working man I’ve known. If I can be half the man he was I have succeeded.”
What are your future goals?
“For our parks to keep up with our growing city.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“Don’t take yourself too seriously. And never settle.”
What are your hobbies?
“I am an avid fisherman and hunter.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“Really no one person. I admire all servicemen and women active and veterans for their sacrifices. They are the true heroes.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“A cabin off the grid.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, who would it be and why? What would you ask?
“My dad, he passed in 1998. I would want to know if I have made him proud.”
Where do you see yourself in five years?
“Retired and living in Margaritaville.”
Do you have pets?
“A labradoodle named Nash.”
Are you a movie or book person?
“Not a book person. My favorite movie is ‘Jeremiah Johnson.’ ”