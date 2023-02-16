Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Nashville, raised in Donelson and currently live in Mt Juliet.”
Married? Children?
“My spouse is Hazel Garr (Curry) and my daughter is Lindy (Garr) McQueen.”
How many siblings?
“12 (eight brothers, four sisters).”
What brought you to the Mt. Juliet area?
“Working for an uncle as a farmhand/carpenter while living on the farmland.”
Your first-ever job?
“In 1963 I was 10 years old, making 25 cents/hour doing odd jobs at Baltz Brothers Meat Packing.”
People still talk about how they miss Garr’s Rental and Feed. When was Garr’s founded and how did it come to be a feed store?
“It was founded and opened in 1978 as an equipment rental store by my father and two of my brothers (Steve and Don). The feed business started about six months after opening to create more customers which led to repeat customers.”
What were your duties there?
“I took care of most of the walk-in traffic. Steve took care of all the finances and the day-to-day paperwork and did a great job for the first 25 of our 35 years in business until he moved on.”
What services did you provide?
“Equipment rental, feed, hardware, small engine repair and sales, complete backyard pond inventory and service, a very large bird supply inventory, baby chick sales, family Santa photos with pets, kids crafts along with a variety of workshops to include scarecrows, lawn and garden and ponds.”
What were the challenges and perks as owner of a family business?
“A couple of the challenges were inventory control and ensuring employees were compensated enough to retain them. One perk is being able to decide how you want to build your business in the different services and goods.”
What did you learn being a local business owner?
“You have to have great customer service. Getting and staying involved with the community’s youth sports and schools. Knowledge of your inventory, competitive pricing, and again, great customer service.”
Favorite memories?
“Watching the enjoyment from the kids handling the baby chicks.”
When and why was Garr’s closed?
“We closed in 2013. By that time, our parents had both passed and one of the main purposes of the store was to provide an income for them as they aged.”
What did you do before you were hired at West Wilson Utility District?
“I was retired maybe for three weeks, then I went to work at Moss’ for a short period before being hired at WWUD toward the end of 2013.”
Is it easier to work for someone else?
“Yes.”
What do you think about Mt. Juliet’s general progression?
“I’m not excited about the fast growth. I do wish it was somewhat like it was back in the day.”
The best piece of advice you’ve received and given?
“From my mom: ‘It could be worse.’ When someone says, ‘Have a good day’ I always reply ‘I will, it’s my choice.’ ”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Saturday morning with a cup of coffee.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“Both of my parents just to tell them thank you for all they did and all their sacrifices for myself and all the siblings. And I love them. Also, I would ask how to keep your sanity and raise that many kids.”
Pets?
“Horses, chicks and two farm cats.”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you visit and why?
“I don’t need to go far. The day trips I take with my wife, Hazel, around the state are special. We may not always make it to our destination, but the journey is always memorable.”