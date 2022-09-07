Tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born and raised?
“I was born in Atlanta, Georgia. I have lived in most Southern states and was always the ‘new girl’ in town. I consider myself a Bayou Belle as roots were mostly in Louisiana.”
Married and children?
“I am single. My daughter, Magnolia ‘Maggie’ Arnold, age 16, is a junior on the dance team at Wilson Central High School. My son Jack Ryman Arnold, age 14, is a freshman quarterback at Wilson Central.”
Your education?
“I have a BA in Communications with a double minor in Theatre and Spanish. I lived as a foreign exchange student in Oaxaca, Mexico.”
You’ve explored Eastern Medicine, alternative treatments for health and beauty, and traveled a lot pursuing better health, internal happiness and a bigger brain. Explain those.
“Yes, I am obsessed with learning about health and wellness. Ayurveda Medicine is my true obsession. My favorite place to recharge is Nattika Beach Resort in India for detoxification/panchakarma treatments, yoga, prayer, meditation and a two-week vegetarian diet designed for me.”
You are a certified health coach and state-licensed esthetician?
“I am. I invested in myself so you would invest in my brand. I am confident in all things wellness and skin.”
You lived on the West Coast and worked as an actress?
“I did and loved my almost-decade in Los Angeles. I studied my craft, grew my theatrical resume and walked many red carpets. Most importantly, I made some of my deepest friendships and learned the most about my life on the West Coast. It is there where I dove into the spa industry too.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
I moved to Wilson County in 2007. My children have the same friends they went to PreK, elementary, middle and now high school. I love Mt. Juliet and Wilson County.”
Tell us about your life prior to owning the day spa.
“Gaylord Entertainment relocated me to Nashville. I was in Training & Leadership until my offer with Del Webb at Lake Providence where I became their Lifestyle Director. The next step was my dream, Third Coast Salt.”
What made you decide to open a spa? What is the story behind the “Third Coast” name?
“Many decades ago, musicians used to speak of Nashville as the ‘third coast.’ For example, they would return to the West Coast and say they just got back from the third coast producing their latest album. Nashville and the surrounding cities truly are THE coolest coast. Having such a solid background in the spa industry as that was my real job in LA. I knew I would bring my vision to life in my hometown. Hence, Third Coast Salt was born and celebrated six years old this summer.”
You had a great job as PR person at Del Webb in Mt. Juliet. What gave you the guts to open Third Coast?
“Honestly, I have no fear. I believe in taking chances. I have a wonderful support system in my parents too. They are the true example of family and God first. With God and family, I can’t fail.”
You’ve had some challenges with flood damage to the spa in 2020. How did you keep the faith?
“Our community, my customers and my staff kept me hopeful. Daily, I would be told this community would not let us fail. I am grateful for the loyalty of this county.”
How did your business handle the pandemic?
“Nine weeks of closure and then 50 percent capacity after opening was extremely difficult. What got me through was knowing I wasn’t alone. The first two weeks were a welcome break, but after that I was worried about my staff and the health of our world. I wanted to open so I could spread wellness and healing.”
What services do you provide at Third Coast? Tell us about the Himalayan Salt Wall!
“We are more than salt. We are a true day spa. Skincare is our number one division with massage therapy as a close second. We have microblading and lashes too; sweat & salt therapy are very popular. Salt is our foundation and the most beautiful, healing, calm location in our spa is the Salt Therapy Room. The new location which opens in 2-3 weeks has two wet spas (one for males and one for females).”
What is your philosophy about your business, and how do you balance work with raising two teenagers?
“My philosophy is easy: when you become a small business your brand is you. I am all about integrity, kindness and love. I carry this to my staff and customers. My children know they come first and I don’t miss anything with family. I hire people smarter than me so I may have work/life balance. I work all hours of the day and night so I can provide for my Maggie, Jack Ryman, community and staff.”
What is your advice for women entrepreneurs?
“Always build up your sisters in business. Women will not let you down as sisterhood is an amazing gift. Lean on the kindness of male counterparts too. They are natural protectors and want honest women to rise.”
Tell us about your new location.
“It will be at 103 Sunset Dr. in Mt. Juliet. We open in 2-3 weeks and it is the biggest endeavor of my life. I am beyond excited and grateful, 5,200 square feet of beauty and Wilson County’s newest destination spa. The Grand Opening Open House is Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2-6 where we will give tours, one-day discounts, door prizes and much more.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“Always be kind. If more people led with their heart, then think what we could achieve.”
Hobbies?
Yoga, hiking and travel. We have family in Germany. We are traveling to Turkey in Summer 2023.”
Mentor?
“My Mom and Dad. I inherited kindness and manners from my mom. My dad’s work ethics, honesty and humor are in my blood through and through.”
What would surprise us about you?
“Being from Louisiana I despise cooking. Love eating though.”
Biggest career accomplishments?
“Surviving being a young business that most don’t understand. Educating those about wellness and beauty. Seeing how Third Coast Salt transforms lives.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“For my children to follow their dreams and we all live a long, healthy life. I would continue to learn about the world through travel and experiences.”
Pets?
“Three cats. California, Bruce and Leo.”
Movie or book person?
“Movie. You are asking a thespian. ‘Gone with the Wind’ is favorite. I am a modern-day Scarlett O’Hara.”