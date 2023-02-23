Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Madison, Tenn., and raised in the Lakewood area of Old Hickory, which is in Davidson County. I now live in West Wilson County.”
Married? Children?
“My husband, Terry, and I will celebrate 40 years of marriage this coming June. We were blessed with one son, TJ. His wife is Erika and they were married this past May, so we now have a beautiful daughter. They live in South Carolina.”
Your first EVER job?
“My first job was ‘papergirl.’ My older brother had a paper route. When DuPont High School and Junior High burned he had to attend high school in the afternoons at Madison High School. He continued delivering papers in the morning and I picked up the afternoon route. On Sunday mornings it was a family job.”
Prior to working for the City of Mt. Juliet, what did you do?
“I previously worked in office jobs in the accounting departments where I did traditional accounting functions of payables, receivables, payroll, and dealing with customers.”
What spurred you to apply for a city job?
“The position sounded interesting after hearing about from an acquaintance who was working with then City Manager Danny Farmer on hiring for the position of City Recorder.”
When were you hired at City Hall? What was your position?
“I began working for the City on Feb. 6, 1989, as City Recorder (which also included being over the accounting functions).”
You were at one point the interim City Manager. How much pressure was that?
“I served as Interim City Manager in 2007. We have a great staff and consultants that worked well and supported me in the role. But I was extremely grateful when the board of commissioners hired a city manager. That summer my time was consumed by the city and I missed being with my family.”
As city recorder you take minutes of the city meetings? How do you take such precise notes?
“I have my own version of short-hand plus I am able to go back and review the meetings from our website or YouTube. As you know if there is a long or confusing amendment I have it repeated to make sure I hear it correctly. But, I’m not perfect and do make mistakes and miss things. We really try to keep the minutes to the ‘Actions of the Board.’ Thoughts and comments are not always captured as they are not the actions of the board.”
What’s it is like to see the city grow over the past 25-plus years?
“Mt. Juliet Road is now five lanes; it was two lanes. Two new high schools are located inside the city limits. The city started a Fire Department and now the City of Mt. Juliet will be starting EMS service with three ambulances and more currently on order. The City of Mt. Juliet has over 250 employees vs. around 20. The population increased from around 3,700 to almost 40,000 at the 2020 Federal Census. We have numerous places to eat and shop. For years it was only a few fast food restaurants and a Dollar General.”
What times stand out over the years?
“The senseless death of Mt. Juliet Sgt. Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff Deputy Johnny Music on I-40 in 2003. I still remember the sounds, cries and events of that day and days after. The most devastating to the entire city was seeing the destruction created by the March 3, 2020 tornado. As I went through the areas hit by the tornado and spoke with the residents, tears flowed. But it was extremely heartwarming and a very proud moment to see the help from the residents. On a lighter note, the opening of Kroger on N. Mt. Juliet Road. When I arrived with my family to shop the checkout lines were all the way back to the back of the store.”
Challenges and perks in your tenure?
“One challenge is trying to explain that it doesn’t matter if I agree with a city law or state law that as a city employee I am hired to enforce those laws. However, they are welcome to come to a board of commissioners meeting, contact any or all elected officials to voice their concerns. Each resident can make a difference.”
Your favorite part of your job?
“The ability to help residents, businesses and the city staff, and to see the city prosper.”
In the past few years you had quite a lifestyle journey and lost a few pounds. How did you do it?
“Prior to 2020 I had lost over 50 pounds by attending weekly Weight Watchers meetings. I was completely motivated and encouraged by my small group. The meeting I attended has not resumed at a time convenient to my schedule so I’m sad to say I have gained some of the lost pounds back. I tell my son that I will be that 95-year-old still walking and hiking and he will have to keep up with me. But now I need to get motivated to lose the extra pounds and keep it off. I walk about 2-3 miles most days. My family enjoys hiking, camping and backpacking. I enjoy walking the greenways in Mt. Juliet. Most of the Mt. Juliet greenways are relatively flat so you can do it. I love hiking in the Smokies, Long Hunter State Park, South Cumberland State Park and recently started hiking in the areas around the Appalachian Trail in Georgia and North Carolina. I feel being in the outdoors that God created for us is the best part of any day.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received and given?
“Best advice I was given is ‘always say your prayers, be truthful, be honest, treat everyone the way you want to be treated.’ I have a saying I have told many, including elected officials: ‘Would your mother be happy with the way you behaved or with what you did?’ If your momma can’t be proud of you then you need to change.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My husband, Terry. He has supported our family unconditionally.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“My parents. My dad passed away in 1997 and my mom passed in 2016. They both grew up in the depression and my dad was a World War II Marine. I would love to listen to their stories again and make notes.”
Pets?
“A 55-pound standard poodle (he is also my walking buddy, and he does not shed).”
If you could travel anywhere, where would you visit and why?
“Pretty much anywhere. There are so many places I haven’t seen. I love visiting small towns.”