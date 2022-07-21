Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now.
“I was born in Huntsville, Ala., but lived in Mt. Juliet since 1967.”
Current career position?
“I am the owner of Hutsenpiller Insurance.”
Married, children?
“I have been married to Rick for 38 years and have two grown children; CJ and Bekah and a wonderful bonus daughter, Shea.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“My family moved to Mt. Juliet in 1967 for my stepfather’s job.”
Tell us about your life prior to the insurance business?
“Prior to Hutsenpiller Insurance, I worked for a couple of insurance agencies in Nashville and have been in this business for 44 years. My first job was at Cedar Creek Yacht Club. A member of the club gave me the opportunity to get into insurance. My agency was founded in 1992.”
What is your philosophy about your business, and how do you balance work with community love?
“My business philosophy is to give back to your community and it will give back to you. I love, love, Mt. Juliet and really try to be a blessing every day.”
What is your biggest accomplishment?
“My biggest accomplishment is raising two great children that have turned into great adults.”
Biggest career accomplishment?
“I have been blessed to receive many honors, but I think my favorite would be the Chamber’s Business of the Year award. We’re a small business and that recognition for our hard work and dedication to the community was really something.”
What is your advice for female entrepreneurs?
“Being a female insurance agency owner has had its challenges in a male dominated industry. My advice to all females would be to do what you love, and you never get tired of it. Don’t let anyone tell you, you can’t. Those words I take as a challenge and an opportunity to prove others wrong.”
Future goals?
“I hope to be retired in five years and spend lots of time in the mountains and at the beach.”
What are your favorite projects? Current ones?
“Not sure it’s a project, but I love giving away bicycles at the elementary schools with Rotary. The surprise on a child’s face is truly priceless.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“When CJ was 4 and I was pregnant with Bekah, he asked me one day not to go to work. Broke my heart, decided right then that something had to change. Quit the comfort of a great job and started my own agency. God has truly blessed me putting my family first.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“Best advice I can give anyone is to Let Go and Let God.”
Are you involved with any civic organizations?
“I am the chair of the MJ Parks Department board and the president of the board for the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter volunteer organization. I am also an ambassador for the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and an alumni of Leadership Wilson.”
Hobbies?
“As strange as it sounds, community service is my hobby. I love giving back and spend quite a bit of my spare time doing that. I don’t have time for a ‘hobby.’ ”
Which living person do you most admire?
“The living person I most admire would be my son, CJ. His drive and dedication to our agency can’t really be described. He has taken us places I never knew existed. He never stops. Whether it’s mentoring other agents and business owners, mentoring our team and helping his wife with her horses, he never complains and just keeps going. He is truly the Energizer bunny.”
If you could spend an evening with anyone, past or present, who and why?
“If I could spend an evening with anyone it would be my brother Larry. He was truly my hero. He died suddenly in 2017 and I never got to say goodbye. I would like to hug him and say goodbye.”
Pets?
“I have two dogs, Dolly and Jolene, both rescues and two cats, Mickey and Minnie, also rescues.”
Movie or book person? Fav book, movie?
“My favorite author is John Grisham. My favorite movie of all time is ‘Urban Cowboy’ because I lived it. I grew up in that era and would love to go back.”