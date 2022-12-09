Please tell us a little about yourself. Where were you born, raised and where you live now. “I was born in Nashville and raised in Wilson County, specifically Watertown. I grew up with a large family, my parents, two brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins all in Wilson County. I live with my husband, John, in Lebanon.”
Current career position?
“I am the Director of Community Relations at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital within the Office of Government and Community Affairs at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. I joined the hospital in 2015 with over 15 years’ experience in the health care field.”
Married, children?
“I have been married to my amazing husband, John, for almost 27 years. We have two children. Our daughter, Kennedy, is a sales representative for Three Boys Consulting, LLC, The Barn Store, and our son, Garrett, is a student at The University of Mississippi.”
Education?
“I am a graduate of Lipscomb University and completed the Master of Management in Health Care program from Vanderbilt Owen School of Management.”
Your first job?
“In my family, you always worked. I babysat others as a 12-year-old and worked at the Lebanon Skating Rink at 14. My first job I drove to was ReadMore Book Store.”
How did you land in the health care arena? Did your expertise in community relations bring you to working at a hospital?
“I always knew I wanted to be in healthcare. I enjoy taking care of others. After my undergraduate college graduation, I started working for Dr. James Morris, a general surgeon, with plans to go into postgraduate education. God had a different plan for me. Two children later, I continued in the surgical practice while developing and expanding my skill sets. In 2015, Dr. Morris retired, and I transitioned into the hospital setting.”
What are your short-term and long-term goals as Community Relations Director?
“Vanderbilt is an amazing employer. They empower me to make a difference throughout the community where I live, work and have raised a family. As Vanderbilt has continued to acquire additional hospitals, we are learning together how to incorporate the nationally recognized academic institutional programs and services within a regional medical institution while continuing to bring excellent care to the communities we serve.”
What are your duties exactly? Does this position require lots of meetings and community related club memberships?
“I help maintain effective communications with local, county and state elected officials, community groups and state organizations focused on research and healthcare. I have the best job ever. I am able to represent the amazing work our staff, leaders, and clinicians are doing every day in the community we serve. We want our community to trust and believe in the local hospital. Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary, Leadership Wilson, Wilson Rides and Wilson County Health Council are a few of the organizations I am involved with outside of the Mt. Juliet Chamber.”
You are the Board Chair-Elect at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce. How long have you been involved with the Chamber and what has been your involvement?
“Since 2019, we have been very involved with the Mt. Juliet Chamber. I was appointed to the board in 2021 and serve as chair-elect for 2022. I have been very fortunate to help navigate our chamber and community through the ever-evolving COVID world we have been living in. I really enjoy the economic development aspect of the Chamber while getting to know our Mt. Juliet community throughout the relationships and friendships I have made along the way. I truly love my Mt. Juliet friends and consider myself a Mt. Juliet community member.”
Uplifting moments in your career and personal life?
“I have always been able to see God’s work in my personal life and my career. I have an amazing family. I did not plan out the career I have, but God had the plan. I would have never imaged I would graduate from Vanderbilt with a master’s and here I am today, blessed.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received? Given?
“I think we all are happy in our careers when we are comfortable. I read somewhere that if you are not uncomfortable you are not growing. For anyone, no matter what stage you are in your career, remember to push yourself into uncomfortable situations. You will continue to grow and learn from your experiences.”
Hobbies?
“I enjoy exercising, reading, and spending time with my family. We like to golf and snow ski.”
What would surprise us about you?
“I do not like to be in the spotlight and tend to not take compliments well.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“My parents, Gary and Denise Thorne.”
Your favorite thing about Mt. Juliet?
“How welcoming everyone has been to me in the community.”
Movie or book person? Your favorite book or movie?
“ ‘Pride and Prejudice’, both book and movie.”