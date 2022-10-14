When did you start living in Mt. Juliet?
“My family (dad, mom and brother) moved from Pasadena, Texas, to Mt. Juliet in the early 1990s during the summer before I started the second grade at Mt. Juliet Elementary School. Dad’s job transferred him to the area, and the quality of life, safe area and great schools drew us.”
Current career position?
“I serve as captain on the Chief’s Executive Staff as third-in-command of the Mt. Juliet Police Department.”
Married, children?
“Not married and no children. I have two nieces I adore, and I’m grateful to be their uncle.”
Your education?
“Wilson County Schools had a big impact on me, and I’m glad of parents’ choice of Mt. Juliet to raise me up. My undergraduate degree is from Bethel University, and my graduate degree is from Trevecca Nazarene University. I’m an adjunct professor at Trevecca, and I’m qualified to teach any criminal justice or leadership-based study. Right now, I focus on teaching students about juvenile delinquency.”
What was your journey to MJPD? Did you always want to be a police officer?
“Around age 4, I remember a Houston police officer giving me his tie-tac as I stood in line at a McDonald’s with mom. Ever since, the desire to be a police officer has been there. I like to solve problems, keep a community safe, and do what I can to make someone’s day better. While policing can be challenging and very dangerous, there is reward in helping others. When I was entering high school, the Mt. Juliet Police Department started up a Police Explorer program for youth interested in law enforcement. At the time, then-Chief Kenny Martin provided the support for such a program. It opened the door for me to serve at MJPD.”
Law enforcement in your family?
“No. My dad served in the U.S. Army and worked many years in the natural gas industry. My mom has worked in the medical finance industry for many years. Both are very hard workers, and I feel their work ethic had a strong influence on me and my passion to always work hard.”
What was your first job in law enforcement? When did you join MJPD?
“My first job, and my first job in law enforcement, was at the Mt. Juliet Police Department. At 18-years-old, I served as a police dispatcher and administrative assistant to Chief Ted Floyd prior to becoming a police officer at age 21.”
What is the timeline to becoming captain? What qualities do you think you possess that led you to the rise in the ranks?
“Through my early career at MJPD, I spent extra time working with our youth programs, community policing activities and public outreach. I’ve always been progressively minded in the department’s service, technology, communications, and outreach. Starting this career young, serving for over 18 years, hard work, striving to do my best, good communication and taking care of teammates led to a lot of success. I’m super thankful for the many people in my life who have encouraged and mentored me along the way.”
What are your duties as captain and the department’s Public Information Officer?
“As captain, I served on the Executive Staff with the Chief and Deputy Chief of Police. While I serve as the spokesperson for much of the time, that role is a small portion of what I do. My main focus is carrying out the Chief’s mission and projects, planning, large capital projects such as the new police headquarters project and leading the amazing men and women of our department.”
What is your most memorable and scariest moments on the force?
“My most memorable moment and scariest moment would all be wrapped into the March 2020 tornado event. We knew the tornado was on the ground in Nashville, and it was tracking directly toward our police headquarters. If the tornado hit our headquarters, it would have been devastating and the dispatchers inside would likely not be alive. The tornado turned and started to track towards I-40 and away from the headquarters’ path. Regardless, much devastation came to our community, but it was what our community did that brings out many memories. Light does overshadow darkness, and our community was such a strong beacon of light following that terrible night. We came together very strong and got through.”
Highlight of your day on the job?
“There is a lot of joy and highlights that come about my day. Hearing about the good work of our police officers from a community member, seeing our staff enjoying their important work, and moments where I get to help someone always provide a highlight.”
You are now a county commissioner. What was the impetus to get into local politics?
“I’m now the Wilson County Commissioner for District 10, and I took office this September. I got into local politics with my continued desire to serve and encouragement from others to have a strong voice out supporting Mt. Juliet and public safety across our community.”
In both your careers, it seems you have a heart to serve. How did this come about?
“I’ve always had this desire to serve others and work hard. Everyone tells me that I should find a hobby, so I found politics. A lot of my time is spent in some aspect of public service, which I truly enjoy and have fun with.”
Future goals?
“I want to continue to work at serving as best as I can in my many different, current roles. One day, I hope to be a Police Chief somewhere, but I am in no rush to reach it.”
Hobbies?
“Good food, exercise (because I like to eat), enjoying the outdoors, hiking, and kayaking. I exercise very late, at 10 or 11 at night, either at the gym or running through my neighborhood. I’m not a morning person, and I typically roll into work around 10 a.m.”
Biggest career accomplishment?
“The opportunity to lead the men and women of MJPD. Many work so hard to keep this community safe, and I am so blessed to serve alongside them.”
Which living person do you most admire?
“I’ve had to think about this, and I keep going back to my mom. She has dealt with so much the past 12 years with my dad, who battles Alzheimer’s and dementia. It’s a terrible disease, but it really impacts a family — especially a spouse. She continues to remain strong, enjoy life as best as she can, even though her life plans were interrupted when my dad’s health declined. She will always say to live your life in the moment and be happy. You never know when it will end.”
Your idea of perfect happiness?
“Relaxing on a beach and enjoying the ocean view in total peace.”
Pets?
“I have a dog, a mini–Australian shepherd named Brady.
Movie or book person?
“The most recent book I finished is ‘Ashes of Bluebird’ by former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe. My current favorite movie was the newest ‘Top Gun.’ ”