Chandler
SUBMITTED

When did you start living in Mt. Juliet?

“My family (dad, mom and brother) moved from Pasadena, Texas, to Mt. Juliet in the early 1990s during the summer before I started the second grade at Mt. Juliet Elementary School. Dad’s job transferred him to the area, and the quality of life, safe area and great schools drew us.”

Tags

Recommended for you