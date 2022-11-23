Please tell us a little about yourself.
“I was born in Nashville and currently live in Mt. Juliet.”
Married, children?
“I have three children with the youngest at Maryville College.”
Your education?
“I graduated from Dupont High School and MTSU with a degree in social work.”
When did you move to Mt. Juliet?
“We moved to Mt. Juliet 22 years ago. The school system was great and I loved the area. Right away I knew this was the community where I wanted our children raised.”
I’m always been interested in how people choose their career path. Have you always had the “heart” for the elderly?
“Yes, I concentrated my social work studies on geriatrics. All of my jobs have been with senior population, including my first one out of college, it was a home health company that provided care in the home to seniors.”
What was your job prior to director at the Mt. Juliet senior center?
“I have been in this position three years this December. What drew me to this position was being able to start new programs and see the difference it makes in our members’ everyday lives. The challenge has been finding the funding to start new classes and activities. Obtaining grants is one way that enables us to offer a wide variety of classes.”
How many members do you have now? How did the pandemic affect the center?
“We have around 350 members. The pandemic affected membership due to the population that we serve. This year we have returned to our pre-COVID schedule and membership continues to grow; we offer new activities weekly. We have a new Activities Coordinator, Jennifer Pinto, and she has started many new fun activities at the center. We offer something for everyone.”
What can seniors expect as a member?
“Membership is $50 a year. That includes all classes, activities and most events at the center. We offer day trips and longer trips to various states and those expenses aren’t covered by the membership fee. It is a great price for a year of fun-filled activities.”
What are some popular activities?
“There are at least 30 or more activities every week on our schedule. Exercise classes are the most popular, this includes yoga, Tai-Chi, ballroom and line dancing, Bingocize and our SAIL class that is an aerobic-type class focusing on fall prevention.”
There’s talk of a new center facility. Where do we stand on that right now?
“Several of our board members are communicating with city officials regarding a building that might become vacant in the future. It would give us more space for events and activities.”
What’s the most wonderful thing about the senior citizens?
“Their life experience and all the things we can learn from them. It is rewarding and an honor to be able to work with them on a daily basis. I learn something new every day.”
What’s the importance of your center for the senior citizens?
“Socialization helps prevent isolation and having a safe place to do that is what we provide to seniors. It is a safe place for them to gather and meet new people. Lunch is provided daily by Mid-Cumberland. Some members come in just for lunch because they don’t want to eat at home alone.”
What are your biggest accomplishments?
“Retiring from the military, continuing my career in a job that I love and raising three awesome kids. I served 30 years in the Air National Guard and Reserves as an Aeromedical Technician, flying wounded military members back to their home base.”
What are your goals?
“Continue working at the center. My future goal is to have a new facility so that our programming can expand.”
Pivotal moments that guided your career?
“Joining the Air Force Air National Guard. It helped further my education, which helped me in my personal career as well.”
Best piece of advice you’ve received?
“One of the pieces of advice I was given was to remain in the military until retirement. It seemed so difficult at times with small children and working, but I stuck it out and the job I performed was one of the most rewarding; returning wounded soldiers to their families.”
Hobbies?
“Anything that involves the lake or ocean.”
Mentor?
“Nancy Britt. She does so much for the center and the Mt. Juliet community, I hope when I retire that I’m able to give back to the community like she currently does here in Mt. Juliet. She is a center board member and Exchange Club member.”
Pets?
“One dog named Gucci.”