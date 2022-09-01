If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business.

This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the hottest peppers in the world; let’s talk the hot jalapeño and habanero, but morph them to the blistering ghost pepper, or the hottest known peppers in the world, the Carolina Reaper and the Trinidad Scorpion. He has about 150 pepper plants growing in raised beds in his neatly trimmed back yard.

Tags

Recommended for you