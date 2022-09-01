If you feel an instant heat wave when you drive by Tucker Caton’s Mt. Juliet home, it might be the heat generated from all the hot peppers he grows in his back yard for his sauces, salsa and spice blend business.
This Wilson County entrepreneur grows some of the hottest peppers in the world; let’s talk the hot jalapeño and habanero, but morph them to the blistering ghost pepper, or the hottest known peppers in the world, the Carolina Reaper and the Trinidad Scorpion. He has about 150 pepper plants growing in raised beds in his neatly trimmed back yard.
This husband to Stacy (a Davidson County school teacher) and daddy to Abby, 2, and Emmylou, 4, always wanted to be a rock star, but these days he’s a sauce star.
His business, Tucker’s Pepper Company, is on fire (both commercially and palate wise) and has him up past midnight putting together his small batch salsas, hot sauces, spice blends, rubs, hot peanuts and candied pecans.
“I do this full time now,” he said while in his garage where he dehydrates and then grinds his home-grown peppers for offerings that go from mild for the delicate taste buds to blazing for hard-core “chili-heads.”
What blossomed into Tucker’s Pepper Company started innocently when Caton, 38, attended Middle Tennessee State University to obtain a degree in music. When not in class, Caton played bass and was the singer and songwriter in a band called Young Liars. The band did some tours in the 1990s. He said he realized he was getting too old for music and spent seven years as the service manager at Southastern Sound electronics in Nashville.
While living in an off-campus house during college, Caton and his housemates managed to till the ground and plant peppers.
“I’ve always loved hot foods and spicy things,” he said. “When I could, I’d make hot sauce for my friends. Some could not handle the heat levels, so I began to concentrate on flavor instead of heat intensity. A good ratio, at all different levels.”
Back then, you could not just go into Kroger and buy even a habanero.
“The Internet wasn’t full of hot sauce business,” Caton said. “So, I started growing plants in the back yard in Murfreesboro.”
His cousin’s dad was into peppers, and Caton was able to get seeds from him when they’d meet at family reunions.
Friends and family were not only taste testers as he perfected his pepper sauces and blends, but also were given free samples. His boss suggested he sell his pepper creations in the break room and he realized he may have delicious products people would buy.
“I would make my salsas, blends, and pepper sauces on the weekends and give them away as Christmas presents and eventually it dawned on me the viability of a business,” said Caton. “The line of work I was in was not what I really wanted. I like to be creative and cook.”
He introduced a line of pepper products to the public at small craft fairs. In February of 2020 he took a leap of faith and quit his full-time job to concentrate on his business.
“There were rumors of a virus going around,” he recalled. “But I was busy putting together a business plan and getting things worked out.”
After the first few months, after planting pepper and tomato plants, he could bring in enough money to pay the bills. His garage turned into a germination factory and he expanded to selling pepper products at farmers markets in Mt. Juliet, Nashville and Donelson.
A hot bit of taste-testing
A new state law that said acidified, shelf-stable foods could be made legally in home kitchens helped Caton pull the trigger on selling his hot sauces rather than giving them away.
“We have mild as well,” he said. “We reach out to every palate, from mild to the hottest. Some of our spice blends are not hotter than a typical Cajun seasoning. Our flagship blend is the Golden Ratio you can use for everything — tacos, chilis, you name it.”
That blend is sort of a “kitchen sink” variety that can be used on the most delicate fish to steak. “The Black” blend is a creole Cajun seasoning, for blackening all sorts of foods.
“My wife is from Mississippi, the last stop before New Orleans, and her family vetted this seasoning blend for me,” said Caton. “They were testers of many of my blends. I’ve always loved Cajun food and I’m most proud of this blend because it evokes her region of this country.”
Another blend, for those less courageous, is the jalapeño salt blend. It’s salt, pepper, garlic, jalapeño powder, lime zest and a couple of secret ingredients.
In Caton’s garage factory last week, a little red book about the size of a pocket Bible sat atop boxes of tomatoes. On the cover in capital letters, written in black marker, read “HOT SAUCES RUBS AND RECIPES”.
“It’s our Holy Grail when it comes to our perfected recipes,” said Caton.
Last winter, he built a 12x16-foot green house to grow peppers all year.
These days, Caton concentrates on six hot sauces that have emerged so “hot” (in sales) he can’t keep up with the demand. He makes a wide variety, from the basic Louisiana-style hot sauces to what he’s dubbed Jeepers Reapers, made from the Carolina Reaper pepper which is the hottest pepper in the world.
“It hurts me,” he said with a laugh. “But for the hot, hot sauce connoisseur it won’t be hot enough. There’s a niche of people who like blistering hot sauces.”
He said the next step in the business plan is to rent a strip mall place with a big kitchen space.
“Now, this is the avenue music led me to,” Caton said. “I can be creative in this new industry. I’ve never been afraid to work. The music industry had many long days. Now my work goes into this. It’s been evolving the last three years and now recognition is coming. I’m over the moon. Just having a conversation with you now about it makes it an extremely exciting time.”