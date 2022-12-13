Mt. Juliet city commissioners downsized a land purchase to expand its public works and engineering department to the acquisition of 10 acres for $1.3 million on Clemmons Road, with an option to purchase the additional 14 acres in 12 months.

Also, the commissioners deferred a vote on a proposal for a commercial and townhome development on Lebanon Road until its Jan. 9, 2023, meeting to give them more time to explore changes to the plan made by developers after the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave the proposal a negative recommendation.

