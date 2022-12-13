Mt. Juliet city commissioners downsized a land purchase to expand its public works and engineering department to the acquisition of 10 acres for $1.3 million on Clemmons Road, with an option to purchase the additional 14 acres in 12 months.
Also, the commissioners deferred a vote on a proposal for a commercial and townhome development on Lebanon Road until its Jan. 9, 2023, meeting to give them more time to explore changes to the plan made by developers after the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave the proposal a negative recommendation.
The 4-0 vote Monday night (Mayor James Maness was absent because of illness) to purchase 10 acres for $1.3 million at 620 Clemmons Rd. to expand the public works and engineering department was downsized from the original resolution to purchase 24.71 acres for $2.9 million. At the Nov. 28 meeting, Commissioner Ray Justice suggested to purchase a portion of the parcel for sale by Charles and Jeff Rowlett and John and Floyd Fisher.
“We need more shop space and a garage and this is on contiguous property owned by the city,” Public Works Director Andrew Barlow said at the November meeting. “The owner was willing to sell the property. It’s not what we originally had in mind, but it is central to our urban growth boundary and at a very good location and a better per acre land deal. It would have many uses for the city.”
Barlow said the parcel for sale is adjacent to the city’s current property at 430 Clemmons Rd., which is roughly 4.5 acres. The primary purpose of the expansion is for a new shop building for sewer, streets, traffic and the upcoming storm water utility. This expansion of facilities would replace much of the East Hill facilities.
Monday night, commissioners decided their first step would be to purchase the 10 acres for $1.3 million and approved a resolution to give City Manager Kenny Martin authority to execute a contract for that purchase. An amendment to the resolution gives the city an option to purchase the remaining land for $1.6 million in 12 months.
In other business Monday night, commissioners tackled an ordinance to adopt a preliminary master development plan and rezone of 23.12 acres located at 13506 Lebanon Rd. (about one mile west of Green Hill High School) with a development proposal to build commercial sites and townhomes.
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission gave the plan a negative recommendation, citing concerns about no solid commitment to start the commercial aspect along Lebanon Road, the high residential density, traffic concerns and storm water retention.
Developer spokesperson Nathan Quinn gave a review of some changes made to the plan since the planning commission’s recommendation.
“We’ve reduced the number of lots from 120 to 99,” he said. “There also will no longer be a South Greenhill Road access (just one access from Lebanon Road).”
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner is also on the planning commission. He said he still wants road improvements near the proposed development.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said some residents spoke at the planning commission meeting and asked why not wait for another developer who would build what might be better suited to the area.
“With land prices the way we are now, I don’t think it’s likely to see another developer (do something different),” she said.
Milele also said there should be an amenity center and had concerns about the parking plan and flooding on the south part of the development.
Barlow told commissioners it would be “very dangerous” with only one access to the development off Lebanon Road. He said it could not be signalized and wanted the South Greenhill Road access put back in.
The commissioners unanimously approved adding six part-time firefighter/AEMT/paramedic positions to the city’s new EMS department.