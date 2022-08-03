Mt. Juliet resident Irene Corrow turned 100 on Aug. 2. She lived in Germany for several years and visited several countries, including Croatia, France, Britain, Ireland, Caribbean and Mexico. See full story on A9
Mt. Juliet resident Irene A. (Brien) Corrow turned 100 years old this week.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1922, in Newport, Vt., to Lena and Cliff Brien. She is the oldest of 11 children of which three others survive. Corrow attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, with classes taught in French by French nuns. French was spoken at home and was her first language.
She married Bernard Corrow in 1941. He passed away in 1996. They lived in New York for many years before moving to Vermont in 1985 after she retired as a head cook at a school district on Long Island.
Corrow has two sons: Bill is married to Laura, and they are both retired from the Air Force and live in Mt. Juliet. David is a disabled Vietnam veteran and lives in Vermont. She also has one granddaughter, Ellie, and a great-grandson, Andrew, who live near St. Louis.
Corrow moved to Mt. Juliet in 2015 and lived at Rutland Place Senior Independent Living for five years until moving to Maristone Assisted Living at Providence two years ago.
Travel has been a large part of her life. She lived in Germany for several years and visited several countries, including Croatia, France, Britain, Ireland, Caribbean and Mexico. In the U.S., she has lived in Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Vermont and New York. Her hobbies include playing cards, arranging flowers, reading, and music. She previously sang in church choirs in Vermont and Mt. Juliet as well as with the Rutland Place Singers.