Corrow birthday

Mt. Juliet resident Irene Corrow turned 100 on Aug. 2. She lived in Germany for several years and visited several countries, including Croatia, France, Britain, Ireland, Caribbean and Mexico. See full story on A9

 SUBMITTED

Mt. Juliet resident Irene A. (Brien) Corrow turned 100 years old this week.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1922, in Newport, Vt., to Lena and Cliff Brien. She is the oldest of 11 children of which three others survive. Corrow attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, with classes taught in French by French nuns. French was spoken at home and was her first language.

