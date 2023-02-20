Pottery is a priority for Jennifer Meadows as she sits at the wheel in her Mt. Juliet backyard studio and molds clay to create art that also helps to shape the lives of Wilson County’s most vulnerable children.
Meadows donates 100 percent of the proceeds of her pottery sales to Wilson County Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit that trains volunteers to advocate in court for abused and neglected children.
It’s a bit of a different life journey that led Meadows to walk out of her house to her garage pottery studio one day last week, then to lay out a slab of dark brown clay, flatten it, then take it to her pottery wheel to do her magic.
“My intent this day is to make a beautiful, large serving bowl,” she said.
And she did.
“It’s all for the kids,” she said.
She met her husband, James, when they attended the University of Oklahoma. They both joined the Air Force in 1997, becoming lieutenants. Meadows served six years as a meteorologist, including during a deadly tornado outbreak in 1999 that struck part of her base.
“I was pregnant with my oldest daughter then,” she said.
She’s now a mom of three; Jessie, 22, Allie 19, and Jacob, 16. She and James have been married 26 years.
Meadows and her husband lived in Japan for three years and also have lived in South Korea and Australia. When they settled in New Jersey she volunteered for CASA there.
“My mom was a CASA advocate and I had some foster siblings growing up,” she said.
When the family moved to Mt. Juliet five years ago, Meadows immediately reached out to Wilson County CASA.
“We’ve fostered four children,” she said. “They were all traumatized.
“It’s hard to see them hurting, going through such stuff. We are trained to be advocates. We write reports and take notes and interview on their behalf. I try to be encouraging, I want them to overcome their circumstances and not be defined by their circumstances … to realize their potential.”
Meadows is assigned mostly to foster CASA kids who are a little older, currently working with two children. She goes to school lunches and she listens.
“Over time, my respect and dedication to CASA has grown,” she said. “The kids in foster care need an advocate desperately. Someone who is their constant, someone who gives them a voice in court, someone to stay dedicated to their best interests so they are not lost and floating around in an overwhelmed foster care system.”
The pottery pieces
Meadows said she has always been fascinated by pottery. In their extensive travels, her husband always researched the local pottery places in each area.
“I’d go to these places and marvel and purchase a piece,” Meadows recalled with a smile.
Four years ago, her husband bought her a gift card to take a pottery class at the Clay Lady Campus in Donelson.
“He said that was the most expensive gift he gave me, in the end,” she said. That gift card resulted in many more classes and then a studio, a kiln and pottery wheel.
Meadows’ pottery passion melded with her equal passion for CASA kids soon after that class.
“I began selling my pieces to people in my neighborhood,” said Meadows. “One day it dawned on me that I should begin donating this money to a cause that is so near and dear to my heart. I spoke with my county CASA director and we agreed our case children and their families have needs that come up suddenly every week.”
CASA Director Cathay Sweeney said she remembers clearly the day Meadows approached her to ask her about donating her pottery earnings to CASA.
“She’s an amazing individual who came to use several years ago and said she realized we didn’t have much funding for the children of foster families,” said Sweeney. “Like, for jeans, and pajamas, and formula and diapers. We have used our own pocket money for this. She started taking her pottery proceeds monies and making a special account. When we tell her we have a need, she takes that money out and herself, goes and purchases what our kids need.”
Sweeney said CASA officials will call Meadows with a need; one time a mattress, another time a window air conditioner, the next time baby formula, and, “boom, she come in, in just hours.”
“I really don’t know what we did before Jennifer,” Sweeney said quietly. “We won’t say what’s in that account. But people love her work. It’s a lot.”
Meadows’ pottery can be found at the Sam Davis Home in Smyrna and at Aqua Bella Day Spa & Hair Studio in Mt. Juliet.
Aqua Bella owner Lysia Tucker is a huge fan of Meadows and provides space in the boutique for the pieces of pottery for sale. Tucker, who grew up in the foster system, said that she takes no commission on the pottery sales.
“I do appreciate Jennifer and Cathey,” Tucker said. “There’s nothing I do for money. It’s all for the love of what I do. God has blessed me, and anything I can do, that’s what I want to do.”
Meadows said that she will be moving from her garage studio to a separate detached studio on the other side of her yard this year to further dedicate her pottery skills for CASA.
“I have no intention of stopping, but growing for CASA,” she said. “These traumatized, abused and neglected children right here have been through things we can’t image. Children need our voice and care.”