There’s lots of “thwacking” being heard at Mundy Memorial Park in south Mt. Juliet these days.
Keeping up with the fastest growing sport in the country, Mt. Juliet opened four more pickleball courts at the site off Belinda Parkway recently.
Along with the pickleball courts, three new tennis courts were opened there as well. Already, the city boasts four, year-round outdoor pickeball courts and two indoor pickleball courts at Charlie Daniels Park. Because of their constant use and popularity, it was a no-brainer to open more courts on the south side of town, Mt. Juliet Parks and Rec Director Rocky Lee said.
According to Lee, the tennis and pickleball courts now open at Mundy Memorial Park came with a price tag of $1.5 million. Last March, city commissioners voted unanimously to spend that amount for three tennis courts, four pickleball courts, fencing, concrete sidewalks, parking (53 new spaces) lighting, landscaping and the demolition of the existing press box.
Work began in April and the courts were opened in late November. Lee said hundreds play each week at both parks.
There are also two indoor courts available at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Some new residential developments in the county are including pickleball courts in their construction plans.
According to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. with 4.8 million players nationwide.
“This is a near 40 percent increase from 2020,” Lee said.
According to the report, there are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago. Pickeball fanatics can even find networks like Fox, CBS and the Tennis Channel broadcasting pickleball matches.
Matt Campbell is the senior project manager of Collier Engineering, the firm that installed the courts at Mundy Memorial Park. He said it was his firm’s first pickleball project, but his firm has worked with Metro Nashville’s Parks and Recreation Department on more than 100 tennis and basketball courts since 2013.
Campbell said he is a tennis player and started playing pickleball in the past several years. He said his 78-year-old aunt has also started playing pickleball.
“A lot of pickleballers were avid tennis players and many nearing ages 50 and above move on to play pickleball,” he said. “In my opinion, it’s a slower racket sport with a smaller court.”
The ball is plastic, similar to a wiffleball, and the rackets (or paddles) are smaller than a tennis racket, but not as small as a table tennis racket. The pickleball court is about half the size of a tennis court (44 feet by 20 feet for pickleball; 78 feet by 36 feet for tennis) so players don’t have to cover as big an area to play. Most games are played as doubles, with four players on the court.
“Pickleball is more of a social game, from my personal observations,” Campbell said. “Sort of like going to a party, to get together with friends, refreshments, and it’s a very doable sport even for beginners.”
Willoughby Station resident Shawn Donovan started a Pickleball Club at the Mt. Juliet subdivision and organized clinics for beginners last October for residents there. He said that the Willoughby Station tennis courts now have lines painted on them for pickleball.
“It’s the kind of game that you can play with all age levels because it’s a game that is fairly easy to learn to play,” said Donovan, who is a lieutenant and paramedic with the City of Franklin Fire Department. “It’s something that you can just grab a paddle and a few pickleballs and run to the court since you can play it with two, or three other players.
“The reason pickleball is so fun for me is that it’s the kind of game that you learn to play in short amount of time but meet so many different people who play at so many different skill levels you can always learn something.”
Donovan said he learned about pickleball about a year ago after talking to some fellow firefighters who played at the Hermitage-Donelson YMCA.
“One day I stuck my head in the door of the gym to watch them and one of the regular players asked if I ever played before and to get my paddle,” he said. “From that first day, I’ve been playing regularly ever since.”
Playing in Lebanon
The Jimmy Floyd Family Center Wellness Director Marci Davis said the center got in on the pickleball craze before a lot of other places, building courts about five years ago.
“Not too many people knew about it back then,” Davis said.
She said she’s tried pickleball, but it’s not fast enough for her. She said about 60 players hit the pickleball courts there each week.
“A lot of seniors play this game because it’s low impact and doesn’t hurt the joints,” she said. “The courts are smaller and it’s easier to play. It’s great for balance and coordination as well.”
Davis said at this time there are no plans to build more pickleball courts at the center.