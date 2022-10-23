Description: Widening Beckwith Road from two lanes to five lanes or a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Interstate 40 to S. Rutland Road/Posey Hill Road.
Architect & Engineer: TBD
Contractor: TBD
Project update: Currently reviewing letters of interest for the project.
Planned completion date: A project of this magnitude takes approximately eight years to complete, so the estimated completion would be 2030.
Total project cost: $23.2 million
Funding: The City plans to apply for grant funding to cover 80% of the construction costs. Currently all pre-construction phases are being funded 100% by the City.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “The widening of Beckwith Road is included in the City’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan and is identified as a four-lane, median-divided roadway with multi-use paths on each side. This section of Beckwith Road is currently a substandard two-lane roadway. Since the Beckwith Road interchange with Interstate 40 was constructed, there has been a redistribution of traffic for area residents to avoid the Mt. Juliet Road interchange and now access Interstate 40 via Beckwith Road. Also, residential and commercial development in this vicinity has steadily increased since the interchange was constructed. This increase in traffic volumes has caused the existing Beckwith Road to exceed its capacity. The widening of this road will greatly benefit area residents who travel this road daily.”