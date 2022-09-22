Description: Widening Golden Bear Gateway from Cedar Creek Bridge to Palermo/Curd Road from two lanes to a four-lane median divided roadway with 10-foot multi-use paths on each side.
Length of project: 1.25 miles
Architect and engineer: Gresham Smith
Contractor: N/A
Project update: Currently finalizing right-of-way plans and utility coordination.
Estimated project cost: $14.1 million
Total grant funding: The city plans to fund entire project
Projected completion date: Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation could begin as early as this year and take 18-24 months to complete. Construction is likely to begin in 2024.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White says: “This project is an effort to improve roadway capacity along the corridor due to heavy congestion during peak traffic times, including drop-off and pickup times for Mt. Juliet High School. With the addition of 10-foot multi-use paths on each side of the roadway, this project will provide a connection between the Cedar Creek Greenway that is under construction and the existing Cedar Creek Greenway near the Jackson Hills neighborhood. Phase 3 of this project will extend the four-lane, median-divided roadway northward to Lebanon Road. Phase 3 has not been funded for engineering yet but should be in the near future. The reason this current Phase 2 project is not being constructed to Lebanon Road is because the city is waiting on Lebanon Road to be widened by TDOT prior to this Golden Bear Gateway section being constructed.”