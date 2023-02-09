Location: In front of Victory Baptist Church on Tate Lane
Project type: Parkland
Status: Construction Phase 1
Percent complete: 95 percent complete with construction of Phase 1
Description: This is an 8.65-plus acre park with multiple all-purpose fields
Architect & Engineer: Civil & Environmental Consultants of Franklin
Contractor: Cleary Construction
Project update: Construction scheduled to be completed in April for the parking lot and fields,
Parking spaces: 90
Amenities: Playground, restrooms, sports fields and access to Town Center greenway
Total project cost: $1.6 million for Phase 1 and $1 million for Phase 2
Total grant funding: $550,000 from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Matt White says: “Phase 1, which is construction of the fields and parking lot, will be completed by April of this year. Phase 2, which is construction of the playground and restrooms, will be completed later this year. The Parks Department will be opening bids for Phase 2 soon. Starting this spring, the fields will be available for rent to host practices for different sports. No official league games will be held here, as these fields are just for practices. The park also serves as an additional trailhead for the recently constructed Town Center Greenway.”
