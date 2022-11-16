Description: Six-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of Lebanon Road from Green Hill High School to Nonaville Road
Architect and Engineer: Kimley-Horn
Contractor: TBD
Planned start and completion dates: Construction is scheduled to start in 2023. Construction is estimated to take eight months and be completed in 2024.
Total project cost: $992,770
Total grant funding: $943,121 funded through TDOT’s Multi-modal Access Grant which funds 95 percent of all costs. The city will pay the remaining approximately $50,000.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White says: “Lebanon Road Sidewalks Phase 1 was completed in 2020 and included six-foot sidewalks on both sides of Lebanon Road from Nonaville Road to N. Mt. Juliet Road. The Phase 2 project will construct sidewalks on both sides of Lebanon Road from N. Mt. Juliet Road to Park Glen Drive. After the completion of all three phases, Lebanon Road will have a 2.2-mile length of roadway with sidewalks on each side. Furthermore, a developer recently installed a half-mile section of sidewalk along the west side of Nonaville Road, which provides additional connectivity between residential uses and the Lebanon Road commercial corridor, in addition to connectivity to W.A. Wright Elementary and Green Hill High School.”