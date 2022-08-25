Project: Intersection improvements at Providence Parkway and Providence Commons
Description: Install signal to improve safety and traffic delay
Architect & Engineer: Ragan-Smith
Contractor: Davis H. Elliott & Grade A
Project update: Currently excavating and grading
Planned completion date: Fall/Winter 2022
Total project cost: $710,000 city funded out of General Fund/Capital Projects budget
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “The original purpose of this intersection improvement project was to improve safety and improve vehicle delays on the side street approaches. The original intent for this intersection was construction of a roundabout. A traffic signal improves traffic flow and delays but does not improve safety. When Kroger expanded its building closer to Providence Parkway a couple of years ago, it eliminated the possibility of constructing a roundabout. Therefore, the backup plan was to install a traffic signal and to widen Providence Parkway to create a right turn deceleration lane at the Providence Commons entrance. The right turn lane was recently constructed. The traffic signal contractor has begun boring conduit under the roadway and will be installing the signal pole foundations soon. Although the traffic signal was not the city’s best option for this intersection, the traffic signal will improve delays for drivers exiting Kroger and Providence Commons onto Providence Parkway.”