Project: Traffic Signal Improvement Project Phase 2
Project type: Signalization
Description: The improvement of traffic operations at 13 signalized intersections along Mt. Juliet Road from Central Pike to East Division Street and installing fiber optic communication between each signal and connecting to City Hall.
Architect & Engineer: Kimley-Horn
Status: In design, 95 percent complete with preconstruction activity.
Project update: Finalizing construction documents.
Total project cost: $2.6 million
Total grant funding: The project is completely funded by the federal government through its Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality program.
Completion date: City officials estimate that construction will begin in early 2023. The project usually takes about 18 months to complete after construction begins.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White says: “The main objective of this project is to install fiber optic communication cable from Central Pike to City Hall connecting 13 traffic signals to the City’s Traffic Operations Center at City Hall. This will provide the city the ability to remotely operate and manage the traffic signals along the entire corridor in an effort to maintain synchronization and reduce vehicle delay. Another benefit is that this would allow the city to change the signal timings remotely and in real time if a special event is occurring or if an accident occurs that closes lanes on Mt. Juliet Road. The city would have the ability to remotely control the traffic signals to offset the impact. As of right now, city personnel have to visit each one of the 13 signal cabinets to make any changes to the signal operation. After the project, the City can make all changes from a central location. Other objectives of the project include upgrading signal equipment, vehicle detection equipment, and the central software.”