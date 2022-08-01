Project: Old Lebanon Dirt Road widening
Status: Right of Way acquisition is 75 percent complete
Description: Widening Old Lebanon Dirt Road from two lanes to three lanes with a 10-foot multi-use path on one side
Architect & Engineer: WSP engineer
Contractor: To be determined
Currently: Performing appraisals for ROW acquisition and utility coordination.
Planned completion date: Construction will begin in 2024, with a two-year completion date.
Total project cost: $14,258,000 with zero grant funding. Local funds are fully funding the preliminary engineering, and right of way and utilities phases and are currently budgeted in the city’s Capital Projects plan.
Notes: Old Lebanon Dirt Road has long been identified to have substandard geometric elements and limited roadside safety. This has resulted in an unsafe road from the Davidson County line to Moreland Drive that continues to have a high crash rate. Increased daily traffic from nearby residential developments pose a greater risk for incidents.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White: “The primary purpose of this project is safety improvements and not roadway capacity improvements. The current roadway has very narrow travel lanes, unsafe vertical and horizontal curves and no shoulder. This widening project seeks to correct these issues and decrease the crash rate along the corridor. The limits of the first phase of the project are from Moreland Drive to Chandler Road. Other components of the project will include providing a 10-foot trail on one side of the road for multimodal transportation options, improving poor drainage and flooding along the corridor, and extending sanitary sewer along a portion of the project. The design is complete for this phase, and we are currently performing right-of-way acquisition. There are 90-plus properties to acquire right-of-way and easements. The city has closed on 10 of the properties thus far, so we still have a long way to go.”
