GALLATIN -- Overcoming an early flurry of big plays and a nearly 60-minute delay due to lightning, Gallatin settled in and rolled to a 27-18 win over Mt. Juliet last Friday at Calvin Short Field in the 2022 season opener for both teams.
Relying on a ground pounding offensive attack, the Green Wave piled up 411 yards rushing, led by fullback Zy’Kyian Brinkley and quarterback Luke Cook.
Brinkley gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown sprint.
Gallatin head coach Chad Watson said he was pleased with the win and acknowledged the cleaner play won the day.
“We concentrated on the little things all week,” Watson said. “Nobody has stopped us as much as we have, so the challenge was to make someone else stop us.”
Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry felt his team’s mistakes were critical in the outcome.
“We had so many penalties that cost us, and we need to address (them),” Perry said.
“You don’t normally say this early in the season, but the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for us.”
Mt. Juliet jumped out early with a 57-yard touchdown dash from sophomore Jon’Mikael Crudup, but the extra point misfired - the first of three missed kicks on the night by the Golden Bears, including two extra points.
“You can call it first game jitters if you want to, but we have some things we need to clean up,” Perry said.
Gallatin relied on the bruising running of Brinkley, who gave Gallatin the lead three times with touchdown runs.
Mt. Juliet used a blocked punt by Eyob Gizaw and the second Crudup score of the night to take a 15-14 lead into intermission.
However, Gallatin took the lead coming out of halftime and never looked back. After the third Brinkley score, Cook ran in a 72-yard touchdown scamper, putting the Green Wave up by two scores in the fourth quarter.
The Green Wave defense was strong in the second half as well, holding the Bears to just three points.
Mt. Juliet's Crudup finished with 165 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Harrison Edwards managed 27 yards on six rushing attempts.
Quarterback Griffin Throneberry ran nine times for 68 yards and completed 5-of-11 pass attempts for 27 yards.
Ethan Crisp paced the Mt. Juliet defensive effort with eight tackles while William Czerniak was in on seven stops.
Gizaw blocked a punt, recovered a fumble and was in on three tackles.
Mt. Juliet has a scheduled open date Aug. 26 while Gallatin travels to Blackman.