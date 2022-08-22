MJHS gallatin

Mt. Juliet's Jon'Mikael Crudup rushed for 165 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns in the season opener at Gallatin.

GALLATIN -- Overcoming an early flurry of big plays and a nearly 60-minute delay due to lightning, Gallatin settled in and rolled to a 27-18 win over Mt. Juliet last Friday at Calvin Short Field in the 2022 season opener for both teams.

Relying on a ground pounding offensive attack, the Green Wave piled up 411 yards rushing, led by fullback Zy’Kyian Brinkley and quarterback Luke Cook.

