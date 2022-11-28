Despite a negative recommendation from the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission this month, a pitch for a commercial and townhome development on Lebanon Road is expected to be included on the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners’ agenda for the Dec. 12 meeting.
The plan will have to pass two readings there to proceed. At the planning commission meeting, several residents expressed their concerns about the high density of the plan, traffic, storm water runoff, and the addition of townhomes rather than single-family development.
The proposal is to develop 23.11 acres on the south side of Lebanon Road, between Medearis Drive and South Greenhill Road just east of a Dollar General store.
The plan calls for a residential component on 18.27 acres and commercial use on 4.84 acres. According to Civil Site Design Group, which submitted the plan on behalf of Forester Real Estate Group, there will be 117 townhomes.
Access the site is proposed along Lebanon and South Greenhill roads. Sidewalks are proposed along both these roads as well, and 122 parking spaces for residential use and 53 for the commercial area.
Three commercial buildings are proposed at 17,225 square feet, 8,450 square feet and 5,850 square feet. Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said her department did not support the Land Use Plan Amendment. Supporters of the plan said townhomes are more affordable housing than single-family units.
“There is a lot of room for improvement here,” said Vice-Mayor Ray Justice, whose district includes the land. “For a long while there was not a lot of activity in this area, but now we have Green Hill High School, the new red light at Lebanon and South Green Hill roads. Now there is more infrastructure and I would like to have it come to the city commission level.”
Developer spokesperson Nathan Quinn said the original commercial component was 10 percent.
Hamblen said through discussions the commercial element was brought to 21 percent. She said she wanted there to be a “trigger” that would pinpoint when the commercial aspect of the plan be completed.
“Right now, there’s no commitment but for the pads, when will we see commercial completed?’ she said.
Planning Commissioner Scott Hefner, also a member of the Mt. Juliet BOC, said he met with the developers and asked for single-family homes on the site.
“I don’t see them on this plan,” he said. “This is high-density residential. I have seen no change.”
Planning Chair Luke Winchester expressed concern over storm water retention. He called for acceleration and deceleration lanes along South Greenhill Road. He also suggested a per-lot charge within the development for road improvements and more lighting installed at the intersection of South Greenhill and Lebanon roads.
He said discussion of widening South Greenhill Road would not be a good thing and noted it is a county road.
“Residents would have a road right in the middle of their yard,” he said.
Holly Long lives in Mt. Vernon Estates off South Greenhill Road. She said while the development proposal suggests the commercial element values small business jobs, “What about valuing the safety of the people in this area?”
“South Greenhill is teenager central and it scares me even now,” she said. “…We want this to remain single family. There will be other developers. Why not wait for a developer who will do the right thing for the area.”
BOC member Bill Trivett said the developer’s suggestion these townhomes are “affordable housing” was misleading.
“These will most likely be in the $300,000 to $400,000 range, not for first-time home buyers,” he said. “People won’t buy their first homes here.”
He also mentioned traffic concerns, the development in the backyards of existing homeowners and potential narrow streets.
Justice reiterated he wants to manage the development that comes to the north side of the city.
“We aren’t looking for a bunch of multi-family developments,” he said.