If House of Cedar could talk, oh what tales it could tell.
Two hundred-and twenty-two-years’ worth of stories; loves and losses, births, child-rearing, triumphs, tears, business successes and more, wrapped around two centuries of life in a rural, small town turned now into an expanding city.
Nestled in Mt. Juliet on S. Main Street off of W. Division Street stands the two-story, cream-colored farmhouse. Built in 1800 by Ezekiel Cloyd, it has stood the test of time under the restoration of its current owners, Carrie and Brian Fisher. They bought the charming, authentic farmhouse in 1994 and raised their two children Georgia, now 31, and Joe, now 33, there.
One of Mt. Juliet’s oldest occupied homes, House of Cedar was once the site of a prominent mule-trading business. Under Carrie’s guidance, today this restored farmhouse is a venue for music videos and photo shoots with its original hardwood floors and incredible sunsets.
“This is just a great place to capture history,” said Carrie.
The Fishers had restored a house in another state, so when Carrie looked at this house 28 years ago, she was not daunted by its dilapidated condition.
“It was in horrible shape,” she said. “But we liked Mt. Juliet because it was a quiet little community and we liked it was close to lakes and family.”
She ran across House of Cedar after many long rides up and down streets in Mt. Juliet. Her kids were 5 and 3 at the time. When she looked through the window, she pretty much knew this would be her forever home.
When she finally got inside, she saw a bunch of real estate business cards on the counter in the kitchen.
“This home was a curiosity for Mt. Juliet,” she said. “But nobody was foolish enough to buy it.”
Brian wasn’t interested. But Carrie won him over in the end. They bought it in April of 1994. The farmhouse is 3,268 square feet and sits on one acre. The upstairs was not habitable then because it had no heat and air.
“We lived downstairs and raised our kids,” said Carrie. “We weren’t made of money for a full restoration then. My husband saw how much work it needed, but he has good skills. We slowly worked on it, the electric and plumbing.
Finally, when Georgia was in the seventh grade, an upstairs bedroom was restored for her.
The history of the house
Only three families have lived there. Ezekiel Cloyd was a minister and he donated land and built nearby Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church in 1794, then this home in 1800.
Cloyd married but had no children. Carrie said there is a Nashville Banner newspaper article that reports his wife was dragged away by Indians and tomahawked to death.
“But he found love again and built this home,” she said.
Proof of that love is a fireplace in the living room which has the center stone cut into a heart shape with several flowers etched into the rock.
The house was sold to the McWhorters in the late 1800s, Carrie believes from her research. They ran a famous mule trading business. Their daughter Bennie Lee was born in the home and married a Sperry. Bennie Lee came back to live at the house in July 1888 and died there years later.
Bennie Lee left the estate to Belmont University. Eventually there was an auction and Ken and Dot Russell bought house and about 20 acres of land. Ken wanted a new house and built next door, according to Carrie. They never lived in the original house. Then came the Fishers.
Carrie writes and is a photographer. Today she spends a lot of the time overseeing House of Cedar.
“This place sparks the creative juices in many ways,” she said. “We made the sign for the house. It’s a place for artistic and creative people.”
Musicians love the light and ambiance. Some artists who used House of Cedar for their video projects are Ray Fulcher, Payton Smith, Dee White and Stephanie Haavik. People book the home for all kinds of photo shoots as well. The grounds are beautiful and there is a chicken barn out back. And, no, there are no ghosts reported by the Fishers.
“We’ve never had a weird feeling of bad spirits,” Fisher said with a laugh. “I like the vibe, it’s a good home and inviting.
The kitchen screams authentic character with original floors and the upstairs has exposed logs.
An especially mesmerizing aspect of the interior from the past is a door that originally was an exterior door, but they now have it upstairs. Etched on the door are the words, “Bob is sick” – perhaps as a warning to visitors there was a sick, contagious person inside.
“We love being a part of its history and present,” said Carrie.