At last Thursday’s retirement party honoring Phil Smartt’s retirement after a half century in the banking industry, Smartt takes a moment to pose with wife, Sue, a retired Wilson County teacher. Hundreds showed up at the party held at Smartt’s workplace, Southern Bank of Tennessee, to wish him well.
Some awards and memorabilia from Phil Smartt’s 50-year banking career.
Chuck Grover, left, longtime friend of Phil Smartt, was at his retirement party last Thursday as Smartt was honored for his 50-year banking career.
Hundreds of community members, friends and co-workers wished long-time banker Phil Smartt a happy retirement during a three-hour party at Southern Bank of Tennessee last Thursday.
Smartt, 73, alongside his wife, retired Wilson County teacher Sue Smartt, greeted a multitude of well-wishers at Southern Bank on Mt. Juliet Road during the festive sendoff. He has a half-century of service in the banking industry.
“I graduated in 1971,” Smartt said. “I wanted to work at Dupont (manufacturing company in Old Hickory), but they weren’t hiring. I got hired at a local bank and the rest is history.”
Smartt retires from Southern Bank of Tennessee as senior vice president. He said he has worked there 12 years. As senior vice president he oversaw lending credit requests.
“I’ve been in the bookkeeping department, a bank teller, a loan officer, you name it,” he said.
“First and foremost, Phil is a kind and compassionate person with many friends,” Chairman of the Board of Southern Bank of Tennessee David Major said. “He has been an asset to this community and to this bank. He was an anchor to the lending teams at the many banks he worked. In addition, his selfless dedication to the many planning agencies he served on in Wilson County and Mt. Juliet, he has contributed to the successful and planned growth in these communities. All of us will miss him.”
CEO of Southern Bank Samuel Short said while he’s been in the position just two years, “I really appreciate Phil’s service to the bank. He’s been so valuable.”
Smartt said he waited this long to retire, “because I could never find the right time to get out.”
Smartt served on the Mt. Juliet Planning Commission for 17 years and is on the executive committee of the Joint Economic Community Development Board. He said he plans to continue in that role.
The Smartts have two grown sons and a daughter, and nine grandchildren. He recently built a new house on Quail Road. And what is his first phase of retirement plans?
“We want to travel,” he said with a smile. “Where you ask? Anywhere. Some cruises.”