Hundreds of community members, friends and co-workers wished long-time banker Phil Smartt a happy retirement during a three-hour party at Southern Bank of Tennessee last Thursday.

Smartt, 73, alongside his wife, retired Wilson County teacher Sue Smartt, greeted a multitude of well-wishers at Southern Bank on Mt. Juliet Road during the festive sendoff. He has a half-century of service in the banking industry.

