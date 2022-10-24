Mechanical bull riding was a popular stop for kids at last Saturday’s Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park. Devyn Smith, 11, from Mt. Juliet, is dressed as “Buckie.” He said he lasted about a minute on the mechanical bull.
Shannon Penrosa of Mt. Juliet and her daughter, Leyla, are dressed as a “theme” entry for the new category in the costume contest at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park. They are “Morticia” and “Wednesday” from “The Addams Family” TV show. Their dog Dutch is dressed as “Trick or Treater” and their dog Reed is Pennywise.
Annabelle Williams, 8, of Mt. Juliet along with her dad, Nathan, wait to be judged for their costumes at Mt. Juliet’s annual Halloween in the Park last Saturday. Annabelle is “Wednesday” from the TV show “The Addams Family.” Nathan said he’s not quite sure what his costume is. The
Journei Butler, 5, holds her arm up to keep her balance on the mechanical bull at Halloween in the Park last Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park. Her father, Joshua, said they come to the park to enjoy “family fun” each year.
'Princess' Hazel Poczatek, 5, and her brother Milo, 3, check out the animals at the petting zoo last Saturday at the Halloween in the Park event at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Their sister Olive, who is 1 month old, waited for them in a stroller.
A group of families enjoy a hayride around the walking track at Charlie Daniels Park at last Saturday’s Halloween in the Park hosted by the City of Mt. Juliet. Organizers said more than 6,000 people came to the annual event, making it the largest ever.
Mechanical bull riding was a popular stop for kids at last Saturday’s Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park. Devyn Smith, 11, from Mt. Juliet, is dressed as “Buckie.” He said he lasted about a minute on the mechanical bull.
LAURIE EVERETT
Shannon Penrosa of Mt. Juliet and her daughter, Leyla, are dressed as a “theme” entry for the new category in the costume contest at Saturday’s Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniels Park. They are “Morticia” and “Wednesday” from “The Addams Family” TV show. Their dog Dutch is dressed as “Trick or Treater” and their dog Reed is Pennywise.
LAURIE EVERETT
Emma Vanderpool, 5, of Mt. Juliet says she loves being a unicorn for the Halloween in the Park costume contest.
LAURIE EVERETT
Annabelle Williams, 8, of Mt. Juliet along with her dad, Nathan, wait to be judged for their costumes at Mt. Juliet’s annual Halloween in the Park last Saturday. Annabelle is “Wednesday” from the TV show “The Addams Family.” Nathan said he’s not quite sure what his costume is. The
LAURIE EVERETT
Journei Butler, 5, holds her arm up to keep her balance on the mechanical bull at Halloween in the Park last Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park. Her father, Joshua, said they come to the park to enjoy “family fun” each year.
LAURIE EVERETT
'Princess' Hazel Poczatek, 5, and her brother Milo, 3, check out the animals at the petting zoo last Saturday at the Halloween in the Park event at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Their sister Olive, who is 1 month old, waited for them in a stroller.
LAURIE EVERETT
A group of families enjoy a hayride around the walking track at Charlie Daniels Park at last Saturday’s Halloween in the Park hosted by the City of Mt. Juliet. Organizers said more than 6,000 people came to the annual event, making it the largest ever.
Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet was packed with costumed kids (and even dogs) for the 20th annual Halloween in the Park event last Saturday.
Event organizers estimated that more than 6,000 people attended the four-hour event. Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said it was the largest attendance ever.
Activities included hayrides, a mechanical bucking bull, nearly 50 venders giving out candy, costume contests and a petting zoo.
Superheroes mingled with costumed princesses, firefighters, ghosts and even some “Scream” figures.
“It’s a perfect day,” Lee said. “It’s amazing to me, that many people in that small of a space and not one incident. I can’t brag enough on my parks staff. Second to none. Team Mt. Juliet at its finest.”
Joshua Butler brought his family from Nashville to attend. His daughter, Journei, 5, had quite a ride on the mechanical bull, in a princess dress no less.
“We heard about it from her school,” Butler said. “We are having so much fun and it’s just all about family here.”