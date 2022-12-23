Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that recruiting more high paying, quality jobs to allow citizens to work close to home is the top priority for the county in 2023.
Hutto also said that the county plans to have a reduced tax burden next year.
“We have not raised taxes over the past 15 years apart from two of those years,” he said. “Our county continues to be financially sound even after major weather and health events over the past three years.
Hutto said another county goal is to “improve our workforce development by uniting our educational institutions with local employers and continuing to educate our citizens with the great opportunities for employment that already exists.”
Hutto said that “job recruiting comes from our education and location being the best. The Joint Economic and Community Development Board and our cities’ Economic Development Committee personnel do an outstanding job of closing the deal and recruiting great companies to Wilson County.
“What has been so great about our ECO personnel is that they see the importance of having a diversity of companies so no matter how the wind is blowing in the economy, we don't have all our eggs in one basket. We have a diverse roster of companies in Wilson County so that if any have a setback, others will still move forward.”
Companies that have established a presence in Wilson County in the past few years include Amazon, Geodis/Apple, Tritium and Whataburger, Hutto said.
“As one of the top-ranking counties in Tennessee, it’s important that local government focus on these goals. I say goals rather than issues because I don’t view these as ‘problems’, but rather opportunities for the betterment of Wilson County. We plan to accomplish these goals in the same manner as always; through strategic planning, compromise, listening to our citizens’ needs and working as a team.
“There is no question that managing growth, keeping up with infrastructure needs, obtaining and retaining quality employees across government, maintaining excellent education, public safety and quality of life while being fiscally responsible are always at the top of our priority list, as well. While these are current ongoing and long-term goals, the top five goals of 2023-2024 support the strategic goals.”
