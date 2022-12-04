Project: Town Center Trail, Phase 3
Description: Installation of a 10-foot-wide greenway trail from South Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary School.
Project: Town Center Trail, Phase 3
Description: Installation of a 10-foot-wide greenway trail from South Greenhill Road to Mt. Juliet Elementary School.
Architect and Engineer: Kimley-Horn
Contractor: TBD
Planned start and completion dates: The city expects construction to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2026.
Project update: Survey complete. Performing National Environmental Protection Act studies and preliminary engineering.
Total project cost: $1,691,120
Total Grant Funding: $1,352,896. A federal grant through the Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality program will cover 80 percent of all costs. The City will match the remaining 20 percent (approximately $270,000) from its general fund.
Mt. Juliet Public Works Deputy Director Matthew White says: “This project will extend the City’s greenway network and provide a multi-modal connection from the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon neighborhoods to Mt. Juliet Elementary School. The usage of the trail has been much greater than expected and city leaders are now enthusiastic about providing more trails and greenways that are interconnected throughout the entire City of Mt. Juliet. This Phase 3 project will create a strong interaction between residential and school land uses to promote alternative forms of transportation and help alleviate congestion in and around the school. The trail will connect to the Mt. Juliet Elementary school by crossing W. Division Street and tying into the current school parking lot. With the trail crossing W. Division Street at an unsignalized location, necessary safety items will be included in the project. We are very early in the design process, but the City is considering a ‘High Intensity Activated Cross-Walk’ system that is like a traffic signal for pedestrian crossings only. A red-light beacon is displayed to drivers when a pedestrian activates the push button to cross the roadway.”
Have a question about some roadwork or infrastructure improvements in Mt. Juliet? Email Laurie Everett at laurieeverett1@gmail.com for possible use in the Mt. Juliet Road Map feature.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.