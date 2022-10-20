Rufus Page stands inside the Nonaville Church of Christ building he saved from demolition. He moved it to his Circle P Ranch near West Division Street in Mt. Juliet. The building was built in the late 1800s and served as a school and a church.
Long time Mt. Juliet resident Rufus Page in January saved this building that served as a school and a church for nearly a century from demolition and moved it to his Circle P Ranch to restore and renew it.
LAURIE EVERETT
Longtime Mt. Juliet resident Rufus Page is restoring is in the process of renovating the old Nonaville Church of Christ building. The walls were removed to expose the original interior.
LAURIE EVERETT
A look at the renovation process of the Nonaville Church of Christ rescued by Rufus Page. He plans to restore this historic building to its original condition.
LAURIE EVERETT
An 1896 building then sitting on a plot of land tucked in a curve on Nonaville Road used first as a country school and then for years as a church was saved from demolition this past January by a long-time Mt. Juliet resident who takes his time, money and imagination to preserve historical treasures.
Rufus Page bought what he named Circle P Ranch on West Division Street 36 years ago and has steadily transformed the nearly 100-acre site into somewhat of a Fiddlers Grove-type space using buildings found throughout Wilson County.
“I’m crazy,” Page kept saying about his homestead treasures he finds, then dismantles and hauls to his property.
Often, these vestiges of the past were scheduled for demolition. His latest “save” is the Nonaville Church of Christ building that had sat empty for many years after ABCs and profound sermons bounced off the wooden walls.
In January, he spent many weeks with crews preparing the structure with wooden walls to be moved to Circle P Ranch, about four miles away. Currently the building is being renovated.
“I had to take the roof off to move it,” said Page. “It took about four hours to get it to my place. We stripped the walls to expose the original inside.”
He bought some old pews from another church to fill the inside space. Page is renovating the bell tower and hopes to ring a bell every day at noon.
“I want to build a stage up front here,” Page said. “I hope to have gospel groups play here.
Other plans for the church are for weddings and even funerals.
“Several people have asked me about this,” he said. “I have wide doors to accommodate all that.”
Mt. Juliet native and historian Nealon Agee said the school closed because of new schools being built.
“They built the Mt. Juliet public schools and eventually all these kids went to those instead,” he said.
He said he remembers when the church used to have dinners on the grounds.
“I remember sitting there on the grass and eating so much I could not eat anymore,” Agee said.
Agee, 86, said the church had a large marquee that showcased the revolving group of preachers. He said that when Barber Owen was the preacher from the 1950s until about 1980, there were about 25 parishioners.
“It looks exactly the same today,” the 1954 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School said. “I know Rufus will refurbish it to its glory. It’s in Rufus’ DNA to see things and rescue them before history is lost. If something goes on sale, he buys it. If he sees something he likes, he brings it to his ranch.”
Agee lived in seven houses in Mt. Juliet growing up. Some are no longer standing and others are some of the oldest structures in Mt. Juliet.
“I lived where the former Mt. Juliet Funeral Home was, when it was a house first, for about three years,” he said.
Page has rescued other buildings in dire straits. He found a building that was originally a train depot and moved it to the property, renaming it the J.P Hargis General Mercantile. Hargis ran a grocery store in it on East Division Street for 50 years. It now serves several purposes on the ranch.
His home on the property was built in 1779.
“I’ve added on to it a lot and still am not finished,” he said with a smile.