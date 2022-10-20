I have this habit. I’ve had it all my life.
My husband calls it a character flaw.
Besmirching my character, however, seems a rather harsh way of describing a trait I was born with. And, personally, I consider it more of a strength rather than a flaw.
My husband is a voracious reader. We have books everywhere – mostly legal thrillers and murder mysteries.
He’s always pushing his books on me and so, sometimes, I’ll read them just to appease him. I’ll read the first chapter, maybe the second chapter … and then I’ll turn to the back of the book and read the ending.
“What is wrong with you?” he shouts out when he sees me doing it.
“What? I can’t sit here all day and read all these pages — I have other things to do!”
My time management technique has slowly seeped into our television viewing habits. Now that we are official empty nesters, my husband has decided we should watch Netflix series together. He will research new shows, pop the popcorn and get everything ready.
“It’s starting,” he will call out.
And once again, to appease him, I’ll sit through episode one. And then episode two. And then usually by episode three, I can’t take it anymore and start googling for spoilers.
Thirty minutes later, I know how it ends and will start playing on my phone.
“You read how it ends, didn’t you?”
“No.” I lie because this personality trait of mine seems to really bother my husband.
“I don’t know anybody else who does that!!! You need to get that checked? Seriously, are you a sociopath?”
Which is usually when I blurt out the ending, so we can both be put out of our limited series, eight-episode, dubbed Danish murder mystery, misery.
And at that point, you would think I actually killed someone by the way my husband acts. Grabbing his chest and wailing, “NOOOO, don’t tell me how it ends!!!”
After 27 years of marriage, I’ve come to realize that there are two types of people in this world. Those who read the last page first and those who don’t.
And spoiler alert – one of them doesn’t make it!
Angel Kane and her writing partner, Becky Andrews have been sharing the good, the bad and the funny of family life, married life and work life in their column “Telling Tales” for almost two decades. When not raising kids, pestering their husbands or chasing the family dog, cat or goat around Lebanon – they are both busy at work. In their other life, Angel Kane is an attorney and Becky Andrews is a real estate agent. Angel can be reached at akane@kane-law.com and Becky can be reached at beckysoldtennessee@gmail.com. They love hearing from their readers so give them a shout out anytime!