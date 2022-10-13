I will do almost anything to lose weight. Almost. Short of tearing off bed pillow tags or taking the latest issue of People from a doctor’s office waiting room, I’d never do anything illegal.

I start a new diet every Monday; sometimes Wednesdays to shake things up. I’ve done the shakes, the starving, the diet pills, the diet tea. Once, I was an 800 number away from ordering a set of the updated “Buns, Thighs and Abs of Steel” exercise videos. Thankfully, my youngest finished nursing, and we both fell asleep before I could dial. I’ve read the books and blogs. I’ve watched infomercials and documentaries. I’ve done it all except for the new “Steel” videos.

Recommended for you