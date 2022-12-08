There were six of us. We were born to different parents. Not biologically different. With each child, the dynamic changed; our parents changed.

When Mike was born, they were new parents. Months before his birth they married in a small courthouse near the college where they met. My mom’s roommate served as witness and bridesmaid. Mike was born into a bit of confusion. Two adults that weren’t done being parented themselves were now (gasp) parents. Mike was beautiful. He smiled and cooed his way into being the center of their world.

