Tennessee has been ranked as the top state for election integrity and security and Wilson County may have an advantage over other counties in the state thanks to its election administrator.
The Heritage Foundation ranked Tennessee No. 1 in the country through its election scorecard. The scorecard focused on several factors, including accepted voter identification, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, restrictions and citizenship verification. According to its website, the Heritage Foundation’s mission is to formulate public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom and traditional American values.
The state lost points in accuracy of voter registration lists, primarily because the state is not a member of the Electronic Registration Information Center, which compares the statewide voter registration lists of state members.
Tennessee also lost points in absentee ballot management because absentee ballots do not need to be notarized or witnessed, the state does not allow a permanent absentee ballot list and the state does not have procedures to investigate the validity of a registration when an absentee ballot is returned as undeliverable by the post office.
Despite the deductions, Tennessee ranked ahead of Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina. The states with the lowest scores were Hawaii, Nevada, California, Oregon and Vermont.
“The General Assembly has long understood the importance of election security. From photo ID to making sure our counties are working towards producing a voter-verified paper audit trail by 2024, Tennessee has always been on the cutting edge of election integrity,” Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said. “As Secretary (of State Tre) Hargett says, ‘We are a state that makes it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.’ The General Assembly is resolved to keeping it that way.”
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Tammy Smith was appointed to the position earlier this year. Smith serves on the executive committee of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center.
“It allows me to kind of know what on a national level what kind of things are happening as far as cybersecurity goes and what we need to be looking out for when it comes to Wilson County,” Smith said. “It’s given me an insight, probably earlier than some counties, the things we can put in place to protect what we have here.”
Tennessee has several regulations in place for elections, which include voting machines not being connected to the internet, voter list maintenance procedures to identify ineligible voters and comparing signatures when an absentee ballot is cast.
“You’re never going to have anything that is the one piece that’s going to be able to protect everything, so you want to have multiple layers of protection for all your systems,” Smith said. “They don’t want us to ever get comfortable thinking we’ve done enough.”
She said the recent redistricting has allowed the commission to send out voter cards and continue the process of updating the county voter roll.
“A good election is based on good voter rolls,” she said.
Smith said the county conducts several election “tests” prior to an election day which allows the commission to identify potential issues related to casting ballots.
“If there’s an issue with elections in Wilson County, we’re going to know it before the election. It’s not going to be the equipment,” Smith said.
Smith said equipment security is also critical to maintaining election integrity, and the county utilizes seals on equipment, security cameras, alarm systems and other measures.
A bipartisan review of election processes and post-election auditing also adds layers of protection and security, according to Smith.
“We’re never doing anything by ourselves,” she said.