Tennessee has been ranked as the top state for election integrity and security and Wilson County may have an advantage over other counties in the state thanks to its election administrator.

The Heritage Foundation ranked Tennessee No. 1 in the country through its election scorecard. The scorecard focused on several factors, including accepted voter identification, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, restrictions and citizenship verification. According to its website, the Heritage Foundation’s mission is to formulate public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom and traditional American values.

Tags