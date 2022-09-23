Ed Kelly doesn’t mind at all the catchy moniker “The Singing Plumber” because it sums up his two careers quite well.
The Texas transplant has a hard-core desire to be on Music Row and perform in the Country Music Capital of the World. Nashville was always a carrot dangling in front of Kelly who had to pave his way there with a plumbing career.
That carrot is indeed reachable with Kelly’s move to Mt. Juliet in 2020, a recent launch of a website offering his music and a performance at the Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair last month.
Billboards promoting Kelly soars above intersections in Mt. Juliet (Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike) and in Hermitage (Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike). Along with his picture the billboard includes the promise, “I’m Bringing Country Music Back.” They were erected a recently to complement his website launch and his debut album, “A Part of Me Died.”
Kelly – husband of Brittany and father to three sons under the age of 9 – continues to grow his business, Mt. Juliet Plumbing & Leak Detection, out of his home in Mt. Juliet. He is a Master Plumber, a designation that takes six to eight years to achieve.
Kelly, 42, has been a plumber for 20 years, including his own business in Dallas for two years.
“It seemed when I was in high school, everyone wanted to be rock-n-roll,” Kelly said. “So, I pursued my love of country and was usually a solo act.”
His older sister encouraged him to start writing in high school.
“Before I knew it, I was writing songs and it came pretty easily,” said Kelly, who still writes his own songs.
He joined the plumbing world after he realized his college pursuits were expensive (he wanted to be a lawyer) and plumbing seemed to be a good fit, despite several friends and family members’ discouragement.
“You can’t become a plumber overnight, like a lot of people think, or a bonifide country music singer,” Kelly said. “I guess I’ve always been outside the box and confident.”
When scouting for a house in Mt. Juliet in January 2020, he spent a few nights in downtown Nashville. An incident then cemented his out-on-the-limb move.
“Of course, I knew, and it hit me in the face those few nights, Nashville is filled with so much talent,” he said. “I went to a karaoke bar downtown and sang a couple songs. Some I wrote. Another was a cover I sang of Garth Brooks’ ‘The River.’ By the end of the set people were standing up and chanting my name. So, I thought, this may be something.”
He said the Nashville music community is so supportive. Along with the billboard (his second business billboard is now located at Central Pike and Mt. Juliet Road) his recent launch of his website edkellymusic.com is a huge milestone with seven of his 10 album songs available for sale.
“I don’t need the money at this point,” he said. “I’ve got a good career with my plumbing business. People seem to debate whether I am a better singer than a plumber. I think I am a better singer, but I am an excellent plumber, for a number of years.”
He said his love for country music inspired him to sing and write some very “profound and artistic pieces the world will instantly love.”
Last month Kelly hit the Community Stage at the Wilson County Fair and sang five of his songs, and a couple of others, including a cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.” He also sang “God Bless America” at a political campaign rally in July.
“It used to be I’d be up on a stage and I thought it was all sort of about me,” he said. “But coming to Nashville, I’ve realized it’s not about me. It’s about the music. It’s about the audience.
“My plan is to start small and grow into the leading country music artist in the industry. I know it won’t be easy to earn the respect of the great country music artists that have helped inspire me over the years and made country music what it is today, but I’ve always believed in my ability to sing with the best of them and I don’t think that’s me being cocky. I’m just confident. I’m also my number one fan of my music. I say if I’m not a big fan of my own work, who else is going to be? So yeah, I’m just going to lay it all out on the line and see what happens.”