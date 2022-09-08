We live in the country, so it’s common to occasionally cross paths with a mouse or two. With that said, I don’t care how common it is; I like to live in ignorant bliss and think that no mouse is within 100 miles of my house. I managed to avoid seeing one for 15 years. But that all changed a few weeks ago.

I noticed the first one in May. It was 4:30 a.m., and I was getting ready to leave for an early morning yoga class. I opened the back door that leads to our garage. Before hitting the stairs, I noticed something amiss or, as it turns out, amouse. A grey-haired little varmint was running laps on the roof of my car. Not just normal laps. This mouse was hopped up on a speedball of Skittles, soda pop, and whatever else he could get his grubby little paws on.

Tags

Recommended for you