Third-grade students across Tennessee could be held back from going into fourth grade thanks to a law passed in the 2021 session by the Tennessee General Assembly.
The bill, which went into effect this school year, requires that any student who scores “at below expectations,” or “approaching expectations,” on the TNReady test in reading be held back unless they meet certain conditions, according to a report given by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell to the Wilson County Board of Education this month.
Jennifer Gentry, a parent of a WCS student, spoke to the board, stating that the law has “kind of snuck under the radar. I submitted a formal letter to (Gov. Bill Lee) and I copied (Jeff Luttrell, Larry Tomlinson and Jamie Farough) just asking for the governor to reconsider this legislation.”
She said her child attends West Elementary and “he loves to learn, and we have amazing teachers. He did not meet that benchmark this past year for the TNReady. With that being said, it would be ‘don’t pass go.’ He would be immediately be recommended to repeat third grade. That is not a fair resolution. Our district is not the same as Davidson or maybe Knox or Hamilton counties.”
Luttrell told the board that the No. 1 issue in education is “you’ve got to help kids. I’ve been saying for years we ought to be funding tutoring programs after school. I do have some concerns with the legislation. “
Board chair Jamie Farough said she thinks about her own daughter when thinking about the new law.
“The morning of TCAP, her guinea pig died and that was also the day my mother had open heart surgery and we didn’t know if she was going to live,” Farough said. “So, my very smart third grader bombed TCAP. I don’t think any state legislator has any right to say she had to repeat third grade. I also don’t think they have to say that she should do summer school because of one moment in time where my child, who had other things going on in her life, did not do well on a test.”
She continued stating that quite a few parents across the district believe as she does, “that our children are not data. It considers only data and does not consider anything that makes a child a child.”
Board member Melissa Lynn, who has taught third grade, said she recognizes the things that Farough spoke about.
“You don’t know if the alarm went off late, if mom’s getting the child out the door and onto the bus, or whatever,” Lynn said. “Some students just don’t do well on timed tests. When I say, ‘you have 30 minutes and begin,’ well that’s just it for some students. I’m glad we have a resolution.”
WCS Deputy Director of Academics, Jennifer Cothron, said the district’s schools have team members that take into consideration test scores, the child’s progression and other data points and are required to notify the child’s parent by Feb. 1.”
The process is in the board’s retention policy, as well as being within the state board’s policy.
The board unanimously voted to send a resolution to local representatives State Sen. Mark Pody, State Rep. Clark Boyd and State Rep. Susan Lynn that expresses their concerns about the law. The three General Assembly members voted in favor of the law.
“A resolution is just our way to speak as a board to our lawmakers,” Farough said. “We’re not changing anything. We’re just speaking as a board.”