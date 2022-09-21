Third-grade students across Tennessee could be held back from going into fourth grade thanks to a law passed in the 2021 session by the Tennessee General Assembly.

The bill, which went into effect this school year, requires that any student who scores “at below expectations,” or “approaching expectations,” on the TNReady test in reading be held back unless they meet certain conditions, according to a report given by WCS Director Jeff Luttrell to the Wilson County Board of Education this month.

Tags

Recommended for you