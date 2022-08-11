Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night.
“It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead over Gladeville’s Hunter Wright in the premier Pro Late Model standings.
“It’s kinda ironic that Hunter and I are running 1-2,” Fetcho said. “We’ve been racing against each other since we were kids.”
“Dylan is a great competitor and is having a good season,” Wright said. “It’s going to be exciting.”
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy junior Chase Johnson is fourth in the standings, behind Indiana driver Cole Williams.
“With four races left, I’ve got a shot,” said Johnson, who is chasing the trophy his dad, Andy, won in 2008. “That’s all I can ask.”
All three frontrunners – Fetcho, Wright and Williams — have notched a win this season. Johnson said his No. 1 goal is to join the club.
“I want to get that first win,” he says. “If I win, I’ll move up in the standings. Winning races is how you win a championship.”
The season has been rough for a fourth Wilson County racer, veteran Bennie Hamlett. He had a hard crash in his most recent race and spent the following weeks recuperating and rebuilding his car. The setback prompted him to initially contemplate retirement after 34 years in the sport, before deciding to race on.
“I’m not ready to quit,” he says. “I’m going to keep going, and try to turn things around in these final four races.”
After Saturday’s race, the field takes to the track again on Sept. 17, Oct. 8 and Oct. 29 as part of the big All-American 400 weekend.
“It (the championship) will probably be decided in that race,” Fetcho said.
Fetcho and Williams are both former track champs.
Fetcho won the 2020 title and Williams captured the crown in 2014 and 2016. Michael House, son-in-law of three-time champion Sterling Marlin, is the defending champ.
Since “Bullet” Bob Reuther won the track’s inaugural championship in 1958, some of the sport’s greatest drivers have added their name to the list: three-time NASCAR Cup champion Darrell Waltrip, two-time Daytona 500 winner Sterling Marlin, and NASCAR truck series champion Bobby Hamilton of Mt. Juliet.
“Winning the championship is every driver’s goal going into the season,” says Wright, who drives for legendary team owner Wayne Day of Goodlettsville. “It’s what we race for.”