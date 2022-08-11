Auto racing

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy student Chase Johnson is fourth in the season points standings at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway behind two other Wilson County drivers and a driver from Indiana.

Three local lead-foots are among the top four contenders for the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway championship – among the most coveted short-track prizes in racing. The four-race showdown begins Saturday night.

“It’s going to be tight right down to the end,” predicted Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho, who holds a five-point lead over Gladeville’s Hunter Wright in the premier Pro Late Model standings.

