In the book of 1st Samuel, we see God sending the prophet (Samuel) to the house of Jesse to find and anoint a king to replace the rejected and soon to be deposed king Saul.

As far as it concerned Samuel, this would be a no brainer and a quick fix to resolve the occupancy of the throne once Saul had been dealt with by God. Upon entering Jesse’s house, Samuel saw Eliab, the eldest of Jesse’s sons, and he thought to himself, “Surely the LORD’s anointed is before Him.” The prophet was making his determination solely on the fact that Eliab was tall in stature, and evidently his appearance was pleasant — some even say handsome.

