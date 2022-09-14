In the book of 1st Samuel, we see God sending the prophet (Samuel) to the house of Jesse to find and anoint a king to replace the rejected and soon to be deposed king Saul.
As far as it concerned Samuel, this would be a no brainer and a quick fix to resolve the occupancy of the throne once Saul had been dealt with by God. Upon entering Jesse’s house, Samuel saw Eliab, the eldest of Jesse’s sons, and he thought to himself, “Surely the LORD’s anointed is before Him.” The prophet was making his determination solely on the fact that Eliab was tall in stature, and evidently his appearance was pleasant — some even say handsome.
Samuel thought he would be back home in time for the 6 o’clock news, but God had other ideas.
The Lord spoke to Samuel and basically said, “forget it, he is not the one.” God pointed out the mistake made by the prophet when He said to him, “Don’t be fooled by his pleasant appearance, or how tall he is.” This tells us the assumption Samuel had entered into, as a lot of us would have done the same thing. The oldest, the tallest, the best looking.
Ewell of course, he has to be the next king. Except the One who was doing the picking had not picked Eliab. As a matter of fact, He said He had rejected him. Then comes this oft-quoted sentence by the Lord that we all can embrace as a lesson of life. “The LORD sees not as man sees; man looks on the outward appearance, but the LORD looks on the heart.”
How many times have we judged someone (both good and not so good) due to their appearance? They looked the part, so they must be the one. They don’t look like a Christian in their outward appearance, so they must not be one.
The story continues when, after parading all of his sons before the Lord and Samuel, the prophet asks Jesse, “Is this all you have?” because he had just run out of sons. Jesse said, “well there is the youngest one, but he is out in the field tending the sheep.” This was intended to communicate that he was not very important and Jesse was pretty sure God would not want him.
It is interesting to note the Bible describes him as ruddy (or red-haired) and handsome with “beautiful” eyes.
Immediately, God said to Samuel “anoint him, because he is the one — the next king of Israel.”
The main lesson here is that we do not see as God sees and when we limit our view to outward appearance, we might just miss God and find ourselves in a situation that needs to be reversed. We should be paying attention to the hearts of individuals and listening to the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit. Look past the obvious and find the unlikely one or situation that God has selected.
This translates into our entire lives. Our relationships, our vocation, our church, and our spouses. Before you consider the externals, consider the heart of the matter or person and the approval of God over and above all. Then you will find your “David” — the one whom God has anointed.