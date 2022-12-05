MJ explosive

This military explosive was found behind a house being renovated in Mt. Juliet on Monday. A team from Fort Campbell determined it was inactive and disposed of it.

 COURTESY MT. JULIET POLICE DEPARTMENT

A specialized team from Fort Campbell safely disposed of a military explosive found in a shed behind a house under renovation on Belinda Parkway on Monday afternoon.

“The team came (from the Army base in Clarksville) and deemed the device ‘inactive.’ They took it away and everything is back open,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler said about three hours after the device was found.

