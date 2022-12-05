A specialized team from Fort Campbell safely disposed of a military explosive found in a shed behind a house under renovation on Belinda Parkway on Monday afternoon.
“The team came (from the Army base in Clarksville) and deemed the device ‘inactive.’ They took it away and everything is back open,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler said about three hours after the device was found.
Part of the 300 block of Belinda Parkway was shut down and police officers went to 10 houses in the area to tell the residents to evacuate. Chandler said only three of the homes were occupied at the time and residents of one of the homes decided to stay rather than evacuate.
Chandler said the device was estimated to be 60 to 70 years old. He called it an anti-tank round with stabilizing fins and described the device as about two feet long and eight inches wide.
“This is an abundance of caution and protocol when things like this are found,” he said before the Fort Campbell team arrived. “We did determine this was a low-risk situation. We want the experts to render the item safe and collect it.”
Chandler said the man who is renovating the home in front of the shed found a box with the device in it and called the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet.
FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman was at the scene directing traffic. He said they believe the device is inert, had holes drilled in it and was rusted.
“But the cap is still on there and that’s what can detonate these type things,” he said. “We are being safe.”