A.J. Reasonover and wife, Sara, represented Local Joe’s Café at last Saturday’s Faith and Blue Chili Cookoff hosted by the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Reasonover is a cook at the Mt. Juliet restaurant and said he tried his new chili recipe to see if it makes the cut for the menu.
Brian Dalhover and his wife, Dominique, chow down on some chili last Saturday at the chili cookoff held at the Mt. Juliet Police Department. They said they both are training to be reserve police officers.
MJPD Officer Paul Foutch and his sister, Robin Ladisa, scoop out the last mouthful of their chili that won the People’s Choice Award at last Saturday’s chili cookoff hosted by the police department.
LAURIE EVERETT
Many gallons of chili – both spicy and mild varieties – were consumed by an estimated 200 visitors to the Mt. Juliet Police Department headquarters last Saturday for the department’s chili cookoff and open house.
Police officials highlighted their part in the national Faith and Blue Weekend with the three-hour event.
“This is our third year to take part in this national movement,” said MJPD Chief James Hambrick. “Last year we did a cleanup on Pleasant Grove Road. This year people seem to love our chili cookoff.
“This is a fun way to connect law enforcement and our faith-based community and have fun and get to know each other.”
The Faith and Blue Weekend started in 2020 by MovementForward, Inc. working with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Service with a goal to further the relationship between police officers and residents and to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe.
Local Joe’s Café, the Rooter Dude and the Mt. Juliet Police Department and the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet each had a team making chili for the competition.
City of Mt. Juliet spokesperson Justin Beasley said about 200 people showed up to eat the chili and for the final hour of the event Wendy’s chili had to supplement.
“It was so busy it looked like we were having a festival,” said Beasley. “It’s very obvious Mt. Juliet supports law enforcement.”
Team MJPD (Officer Paul Foutch and his sister, Robin Ladisa) served the chili that won the People’s Choice award. Foutch has been with the department 18 years and was chosen to make the chili this year. He has won the competition previously.
“On a scale of 1-10 I’d rate my chili at about 5, spice-wise” he said.
Foutch said he used jalapeno and serrano peppers, duck fat, fire roasted tomatoes, chopped bacon, ground beef, pumpkin puree and chocolate.
“But I won’t give you proportions,” he said with a huge grin.
Dominique Dalhover and her husband, Brian, came toward the end of the event and were enjoying Wendy’s chili.
“We both are training to be reserve officers for the MJPD,” said Dominique. “We just had to come to this.”
They are five months into the training. Brian Dalhover said he always wanted to be a police officer, but his life path took a turn to educator in the technical field. Now, he has a chance to serve the public as a reserve officer.
Local Joe’s Café cook A.J. Reasonover said he made up the recipe that ran out quickly.
“We don’t have chili on the menu and today is a test to see how people like this,” he said. “It’s been a ton of fun.”