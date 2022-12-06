Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Caleb Smith (12) works against Watertown’sKJ Woods in last Saturday’s 43-35 home loss to the Purple Tigers. Smith finished with 12 points. MJCA (1-6) is scheduled to play at Goodpasture on Friday, Dec. 9.
Mt. Juliet’s Garonne Goree (22) heads up the floor in last week’s 44-41 loss at Station Camp.
PHIL STAUDER
MT. JULIET — JJ Goodall scored 13 points and Dacio Carter added 10 to lead Watertown to a 43-35 victory at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy in a Saturday matinee contest.
While neither team shot the ball particularly well, the Purple Tigers displayed a measure of consistency by scoring in double figures in each of the fourth quarters.
Watertown led 12-10 after one period, 22-19 at intermission and 32-25 after three periods.
The Saints trimmed the lead to just 34-32 with 3:31 remaining in regulation on a 3-pointer by Caleb Smith and a bucket by Micah Smith, but proceeded to misfire on five straight from the free throw line.
Watertown’s Goodall connected on two free throws at the 2:09 mark and Carter canned a jumper in the paint to stretch the margin back to 38-32.
The Purple Tigers improved to 3-4 headed into a Thursday, Dec. 8 trip to McMinnville to take on F.C. Boyd Christian School.
MJCA (1-6) is scheduled to play at Goodpasture on Friday, Dec. 9.
MJCA (35): Chase Smith 2, Micah Smith 4, Caleb Smith 12, Brendan Dunn 13, Andy Griffith 2, Jamie Edgerton 2.
Halftime score: 22-19, WHS.
Christian Community 47, MJCA 37
MT. JULIET — Christian Community from White House led 13-5 after one quarter and 22-18 at intermission on the way to a victory at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Friday.
Caleb Smith led the Saints with 13 and Chase Smith had 11, but none of their teammates reached double figures.
Community outscored the Saints 13-3 at the free throw line.
Hillsboro 60, Green Hill 38
NASHVILLE — Green Hill’s four-game winning streak was snapped with a 60-38 loss at Hillsboro.
The Hawks, 4-2 with the lopsided loss, will be back in action Friday, Dec. 9 at Station Camp and will play host to Hendersonville on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Green Hill 61, Oakland 55
N. MT. JULIET — Jason Burch poured in 23 points from the paint to lead Green Hill to a 61-55 home win over Oakland last week.
The Hawks built a 13-8 first quarter lead and pushed the margin to 29-20 at intermission.
Kenny Ellis drilled a pair of 3-pointers on the way to 13 points while Antjuan Welch added 9 and Garret Brown finished with 8 — including two 3-pointers. Aaron Mattingly chipped in with 4 points, Rex Harmon had 3 and Parker Overath 1.