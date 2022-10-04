The Wilson County Schools board unanimously approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years at its meeting on Monday night.
The calendars passed Monday have the same format for student breaks as the current school calendar, which began with the 2021-2022 school year and will continue for the 2022-23 school year.
The calendar will be submitted to the Tennessee Department of Education, which can approve it or send it back to the WCS board for changes.
“I think last year the board got it right,” WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said. “I recommend that we stay where it’s at.”
The calendar includes “unbalanced” fall and spring semesters, according to the school calendar draft notes. The high school schedules, known as a four-by-four block, equates to four classes per semester, with 90 minutes per class.
With the four-by-four block learning the high school students have, the students go to school for 7 hours, which is above the state-required 6.5 hours. That extra time allows for a state-maximum 13 stockpile days, which can be used for situations including closing schools, for elections and inclement weather.
WCS board member Dr. Beth Meyers, whose zone includes the southeastern part of the county, said that she has “had conversations (with constituents) who do not want two weeks of fall break.”
A focus group made comments about three calendar options to the board. The focus group consisted of three parents with students in WCS schools, three teachers, three school administrators, one student each from Green Hill High, Wilson Central High and Lebanon High, three community members, one representative from LSSD and one WCS central office staff.
The comments were anonymous and were listed in documents submitted to WCS.
“As a parent, one week of fall break is plenty,” one comment said. “Fall break is a luxury. I see no benefit for two weeks off that early in the school year, especially due to how unbalanced it makes the schedule in the spring semester. If we are truly doing what is best for children and learning, the decision is easy, one week of fall break.”
The focus group worked with the Lebanon Special School District to “to try to get as close as we can” to making the two schedules as identical as possible, according to WCS Supervisor of Human Resources Dr. Monte Wilson.
Both districts are adopting the calendars on the same cycle, Wilson said.
“We’ll probably never have the same calendar, but we’re trying to get it as closely as possible,” he added.