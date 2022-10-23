I say, “I should have written it down,” at least once daily. In the time it takes me to walk from one room to another, I totally forget what I need in said room. And before I can ask, “what did I come in here for?” I’ve found a new project that will take me away from the task I was trying to complete in the first place. It’s exhausting.

Because of this, I’ve been making minor changes to my diet. I’m also taking all the vitamins one needs to enhance mental functionality. There’s fish oil, coconut oil, turmeric, lemon balm, multivitamins, vitamins for my hair, vitamins for my eyes, and chocolate-covered almonds. The chocolate-covered almonds aren’t on the list of medical necessities, but I demand at least one vice to get through the internal furnace that is my body temp these days.

