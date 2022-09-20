Wilson County

The Wilson County Commissioners, at their monthly meeting Monday night, approved a bond sale of $59.9 million for the reconstruction of West Wilson Middle School and the purchase of three parcels of land for future schools.

The bonds were issued for 20 years, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, adding the plan is for the bonds to be paid off in five years. The reason for that is that the majority of the money to be spent on the rebuilding of the school is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.

