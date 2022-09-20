The Wilson County Commissioners, at their monthly meeting Monday night, approved a bond sale of $59.9 million for the reconstruction of West Wilson Middle School and the purchase of three parcels of land for future schools.
The bonds were issued for 20 years, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, adding the plan is for the bonds to be paid off in five years. The reason for that is that the majority of the money to be spent on the rebuilding of the school is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.
“The interest rate is slightly higher, but we can save interest by paying them off in five years,” Hutto said.
The school, along with Stoner Creek Elementary School and the bus barn located near the schools, were heavily damaged by a March 2020 tornado.
The bonds were issued by the county and sold by Stephens Inc., the county’s financial adviser, on the bond market.
Within the bond appropriation is $51.3 million for the rebuilding of the school and $6.3 million for purchasing three parcels of land for new schools. With the current plan, one parcel on Central Pike has been purchased for an elementary school. In addition, two parcels of land on Double Log Cabin Road have been purchased for a campus which includes an elementary school and a middle school.
Approximately $9 million was left over from the construction of SCES and that money was added to the money to be used for the construction of WWMS. Stoner Creek construction was paid for totally from the $52 million in insurance proceeds.
The Mt. Juliet bus garage, some fencing, portable rentals and other tornado damage-related items were paid for out of the money WCS received from its insurance company to pay expenses related to the tornado.
The commissioners voted unanimously in June to approve a resolution for bonds for the construction of WWMS, as well as money for land purchases for future schools, be issued for $57 million, not to exceed $60 million.
New Wilson County Commission committee members were voted on at the meeting. Hutto has again been named the commission chairman and Wendell Marlowe was named the commission chairman pro-tem.
The Budget Committee members are Marlowe, Tommy Jones, Diane Weathers and Justin Smith. The Finance Committee members are Kevin Costley, Beth Bowman, John Gentry and Robert Fields. The members of both committees have one-year terms.
The members of the Insurance Committee are Mike Kurtz, John Gentry, Jerry McFarland, Haskell Evans and Diane Weathers. They will serve a four-year term.
The county’s new Road Commission member will be Commissioner Bobby Franklin, who will serve until July 2025.