Wilson County School’ high school graduates were better than the past two years during the pandemic, according to information recently released by the Tennessee Department of Education.
According to the website statistics, the district saw a 98% graduation rates of all students with 1,599 students graduating.
Within the list provided by the TDOE is a graduation cohort, graduation count and graduation rate, which is shown in percentages.
Cohort is defined as group of students who started ninth grade for the first time and are expected to graduate in four years, according to Brian Blackley with the TDOE.
“For example, the cohort year of a student is the expected graduation year of that student, so a student entering 9th grade in the 2018-2019 school year will receive a cohort year of 2021-2022,” he wrote in an email.
“Graduation rate is calculated based on the number of students who graduated in four years plus a summer divided by the total students in the cohort.”
For Wilson County Schools, the graduation rate was 96.3% in the 2020-21 school year and 98% in the 2021-22 school year. Its graduation rate for students with disabilities was 86.7% in 2020-21 and 93.5% in 2021-22, Blackley wrote.
The statistics are broken down into demographics, such as race, gender and economic status.
The group with the lowest percentage of learners was the homeless student demographic with a 91.7% graduation rate. Economically disadvantaged students saw a 93.2% graduation rate. Students with disabilities graduated at a rate of 93.5%
Hispanic students graduated at a rate of 97.7% and English learners graduated at a rate of 96%.
“We’re very proud of our graduation rate from last school year,” said WCS Director Jeff Luttrell. “When you look back at just the past five years alone, last school year’s rate was the highest.
“That is very remarkable when you consider a lot of unanticipated challenges that we’ve experienced in recent years with COVID and the disruptions that came with that. We continually produce high graduation rates, and that ultimately starts in the classroom where our educators and administrators work tirelessly to make sure that their students’ needs are met. We wish all of our current seniors that absolute best, and we can’t wait to see them cross the graduation stage next spring.”
State-wide, the graduation rate is 89.8% of students graduated on time for the year, A total of 78 districts improved their graduation rates from last year, and 95% of eligible students in 53 districts graduated on time this year.
Tennessee’s graduation rate prior to the pandemic was 89.7% in 2018-19, and last year the rate was 88.7%.