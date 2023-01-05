Kacey Pedigo understands that coaching happens both on and off the field. Of course, there is the desire to win games, but Pedigo’s reasoning for becoming a softball coach goes much deeper.
“It was and still is my hope that I can help young female athletes grow and develop into successful women. The intangibles that are taught and what our athletes obtain through playing sports are numerous,” she said. “There’s not a better environment to learn that hard work pays off and when things don’t go your way, learning how to respond in a manner that allows for continuous growth.”
Pedigo serves as head softball coach at Wilson Central High School, where she also teaches ninth grade wellness and strength and conditioning classes.
“I have been abundantly blessed in my career,” she said when asked to recall a special moment on the field. “More recently was the season before last when the late Mike Gwaltney presented me with a plaque for winning several (250) ball games. I played for him in high school — he was a giant to me and many in this community. He made it a point to be the one that gave me the plaque.”
When she isn’t working, Pedigo enjoys shopping and traveling. She is a mom of two sons: Hayden and Noah. She is also a member of the Middle Tennessee Softball Coaches Association.
She named her mother as the woman she admires most.
“She was the epitome of a superhero to me. Whatever she set out to do, not only did she do it — she did it well. She was kind, compassionate, considerate and so very smart,” Pedigo explained. “If I could be half the person she was, I would be considered a success. I simply had the best role model and Mama anyone could ever have.”