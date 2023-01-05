Pedigo

Kacey Pedigo understands that coaching happens both on and off the field. Of course, there is the desire to win games, but Pedigo’s reasoning for becoming a softball coach goes much deeper.

“It was and still is my hope that I can help young female athletes grow and develop into successful women. The intangibles that are taught and what our athletes obtain through playing sports are numerous,” she said. “There’s not a better environment to learn that hard work pays off and when things don’t go your way, learning how to respond in a manner that allows for continuous growth.”

